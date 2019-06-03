Get combined liver & Kidney Transplant from CLBS

CLBS offers treatment to patients from over 20 countries. The benefits of treatment at an affordable cost and consistent results in this highly complex surgery. It has been possible because the group has pioneered Living Donor Liver transplantation in India and has introduced numerous innovations to make surgery safe and straightforward for the donor and simultaneously improve the results for the patients.

Some of these treatments are the middle hepatic vein clamp test for determining anterior sector congestion in right lobe grafts. The technique of hepatic artery anastomosis using loupes, medial slitting of bile duct for more extensive anastomosis, left hepatic artery anastomosis of donor hepatic artery to decrease bile duct stricture and quality portal division in transplants for small babies to prevent portal vein thrombosis. CLBS physicians constant make presentations in regional and international meetings, often winning awards. The Centre launched 30 papers in indexed of kidney and liver disease. Want to know Cost of Liver transplant in India, then feel free come us for

Combined liver & Kidney Transplant became the first team in India to perform 300 Living donor liver transplants in one calendar year( 2013) This tremendous achievement was repeated in 2014 when the group transplanted 350 patients. Apart from a liver transplant, the Centre has experience in managing severe gastrointestinal surgery, including resection for revascularization of the ischemic gut, cholangiocarcinoma, and pancreaticoduodenectomy.

Liver Transplant surgeon in India dedicated to providing all types of liver care starting from vaccination, prevention, and treatment of hepatitis B and C. It aim to offer advanced liver surgery such as difficult resection and transplantation at low cost and with the best results. The Centre will work closely with Delhi Liver Foundation to educate people to drink safely, to prevent fatty liver and to eat healthily. Visit center now for quality liver transplant care and treatment.

Visit @ http://transplantliverindia.com/