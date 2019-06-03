Future Intelligence appoints CA Sanket Khandelwal as Director: Strategic Planning

Future Intelligence, a Japan based Company, specialising into brain development of children, has appointed CA Sanket Khandelwal as Director : Strategic Planning. It’s a newly created position according to industry sources.

His profile entails customizing the structured learning for brain development of children in India. He will also look into increasing growth and consumption of the platform and will be the custodian for the entire Indian market.

Prior to this he has also worked with Future Group as CFO for Planet Sports (MBO for sports band), & Head Business Intelligence for Brand Factory. His role included looking into critical business process automation, analytics and developed unique business proposition for targeting audiences in retail market. He has also worked for International Brands like Mango, Guess, Aldo, La Senza etc in Retail sector.

Khandelwal has over 13 years of rich experience in sectors like Retail, Steel, Oil & Gas heading various companies in Finance, Planning & Operations, Debt Syndication, Strategies. He is well travelled across the globe to Switzerland, Paris, Macau, Japan, Dubai, Singapore, Malaysia, Mauritius, Hong Kong etc.

Further information about Future Intelligence can be obtained at www.futureintelligence.asia