Elision Announced to Offer Omnichannel Call Center Solution

Elision Technolab LLP is a leading VoIP company. The company offers various solutions and services to its customers. Recently, the spokesperson of the company announced that the company will provide an omnichannel call center solution.

The company has been offering call center software for many years. It also offers a turnkey call center solution as its offering to the Indian call centers and companies. Some big names use the call center solution of the company. The company has now added the unified communication mechanism in their call center solution.

As per the shared details, the company offers its call center solution, more popularly known as, Dialshree in its default form which has the features of any advanced call center software. Moreover, the company has developed some new modules to add different communication channels in this call center software. On demand and need of the customers, the company integrates one or more communication channels with this call center software.

Below is the list of the communication channels that are offered as additional modules by the company along with the brief of each:

SMS

The company integrates an SMS module as well as SMS APIs in the call center solution: Dialshree, so the agents can send OTP or any other required SMS to the customers on the call. The SMS can be sent in a live call or in an offline mode.

Email

The email module can also be integrated in the call center solution. Once the email module is integrated, the agents can receive and sent emails within the call center software.

Chat

A complete white label chat module can be integrated within the Dialshree: Call Center Solution. It can be used to provide live chat with the customer. It also allows internal chat. The chat history is available to the authorized people to assure the quality and productivity.

Fax

The Dialshree: Call Center Solution can be used for faxing as well. Without need of a physical faxing machine, one can use all features of faxing using the eFaxing module developed by the VoIP experts. It enables the call center solution to send and receive fax to and from the fax machines or other efaxing solutions. Also, it can be used within a single line with certain configurations which are performed by the VoIP experts of the company.

WhatsApp

With increasing demand and usage of Smartphones, the communication apps are one of the most important communication channels. The WhatsApp is one of the leading applications which are used by anyone and everyone in the world. It has bypassed all other competitors in the world of online chat. Thus, Elision has started offering WhatsApp integration in the chat module. It means the agents can send and receive WhatsApp messages within the call center software: Dialshree.

“We are call center software development and customization experts. We can integrate any new feature in the call center solution. We offer omnichannel call center software to our customers”, shared spokesperson of Elision Technolab LLP.

For more details of Dialshree: Call Center Software, visit https://www.elisiontec.com/contact-center-solution