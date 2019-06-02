Mystery and Intrigue Galore in Notion Press Latest Book – Thrills and Chills

Notion Press, India’s largest self-publishing company, has launched its latest book, Thrills and Chills. It is the second book by the author Prem G Nath following his first collection short stories, Twists and Turns. As the name suggests the 16 short stories in the book take the readers on a journey filled with mystery, intrigue, horror, revenge, love and pathos. Covering all the various emotions of human life, the book is intended to find an audience among a wide array of readers with various tastes.

Written in an ‘easy to read’ fast-flowing manner, the short stories have compelling characters who take the readers on a ride full of various twists and turns before revealing the final mystery. Talking about the book, the author says, “The unforgettable characters of the book will compel you to finish it in one sitting.” The stories in the book are set in realistic situations which enable the readers to relate to the characters and have surprise endings.

The author, Prem G Nath, has served in the Army as a Short Service Commissioned Officer and later, he joined the State Bank Group. He is an alumnus of Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam and Government Arts College, Kozhikode. Talking about the author’s first book, Twists and Turns, published in 2017, Ms Khyrunnisa, the author of the Butterfly Series, says, “With every story requiring a fresh plot, a new twist and a different denouement, putting together a collection is no joke. Prem G Nath has pulled it off with competence.” The same competence and the ability to keeping the readers glued to the book are also reflected in the author’s latest work.

The book is available in print and e-book format at the Notion Press bookstore and several other popular e-commerce platforms.