Modest Accessorizing Made Easy with SHUKR’s Summer Hijabs

SHUKR Islamic Clothing, world-known for their inspirational collections of clothing that combines modesty with modernity, take pride in their uniquely designed hijabs and abayas.

SHUKR Islamic Clothing is a leading producer of clothing that meets both modest standards of dress and modern sensibilities all year round. Their perfected collections cover all aspects of a women’s fashion needs including the functional extras and effortless style that allows an outfit to easily come together. Whether modern women are looking for an elaborately detailed evening-wear abaya or a breathable hijab for the height of summer, SHUKR has pieces that women around the world can fall in love with.

SHUKR abayas have been and remain a favored piece of most seasonal collections. Their famed abaya incorporates simplicity, functionality and natural fabrics into daily wear which make them perfect for any occasion. The SHUKR abaya rises among the ranks of modest wear with the addition of pockets, rollable sleeves and a range of fabrics suitable for all weathers and moods.

Combining effortlessly with the abaya range is SHUKR’s growing collection of hijabs. Available in a range of materials, patterns and colors, SHUKR has made it easy for women to find their perfect hijab for any outfit. Their hijabs are even showcased in SHUKR’s Easy Care range, and in silk print hijabs featuring soft florals and intricate patterns.

“SHUKR is inspired by the beauty if Islamic modesty, and we take pride in sharing that inspiration with the Muslim community around the world,” says Anas Silwood, Managing Partner of SHUKR Islamic Clothing. “Muslims in this day and age know how hard it is to put together presentable, modern and stylish outfits while keeping their Islamic principles,” Sillwood adds.

Launched in 2001, SHUKR was the first company to provide contemporary, modest clothing that meets the needs of Muslims and non-Muslims living in the West and all over the world. SHUKR is proud to be able to serve people of all religions who find that their faith encourages them to dress modestly, without having to sacrifice style and beauty.

SHUKR Islamic Clothing’s collections can be viewed online at www.ShukrOnline.com

