Wooden Street Instigates a Stellar for the Kitchen with Exclusive Kitchen Wardrobes Collection

At a Glance!

Start-Up: Wooden Street

Founders: Lokendra Ranawat, Virendra Ranawat

Year It was Founded: 2015

Location: Udaipur

Section: Furniture E-Commerce

Unique Selling Point: Custom Made Furniture

Modern kitchen today search for every chance to display and bind their kitchen crockery in the most captivating way. Whether it is a small kitchen or a big one, furniture like a kitchen wardrobe have been successful to stamp their charisma within.

Wooden Street has thus initiated a step to bloom this charisma with the introduction of a ravishing range of kitchen wardrobes. With so many sizes, designs and their exquisite style statements, Wooden Street has one of the most unique range of kitchen wardrobes.

All the kitchen wardrobes at Wooden Street are forged in sheesham wood. Also, there are four finishes of honey, teak, walnut and mahogany available with sheesham wood to choose the shade that can contrast best with any home.

With the durability of sheesham and accessibility to four fancy shades in wood, Wooden Street also has amazing serviceability of kitchen wardrobe with so many features along. Below are certain kitchen wardrobes with notes that participate to a different genre of kitchen wardrobe:

1. LOW HEIGHT KITCHEN WARDROBE: Low height kitchen wardrobe are no less than a kitchen island that can be posed anywhere in the kitchen.

Just like Wooden Street has Earnville kitchen wardrobe. Being low height it can fit in any kitchen. While the storage of varied sizes makes it utmost functional.

2. SINGLE DOOR KITCHEN WARDROBE: Single door kitchen wardrobe is a tall vertical furniture that can edge to maximum storage in minimal space.

For instance, Wooden Street has Montana kitchen wardrobe which is an epitome of the same. This kitchen wardrobe is segmented with shelves, covered and glass doors that acts as both storage and showcase wardrobe.

3. STANDARD KITCHEN WARDROBE: A standard size of kitchen wardrobe is one that is amiable for every kitchen. Being with double door it is broad and tall with so much storage space. While being of a standard wardrobe size it is feasible for every kitchen.

Wooden Street has one such kitchen wardrobe like Martin double door kitchen wardrobe. It is a wardrobe that is itself segmented in two sizes with shelves that are broad for an organized kitchen wardrobe.

4. CURIO KITCHEN WARDROBE: Curio design of a kitchen wardrobe is the perfect way to show-off the expensive and exclusive crockery in the most splendid way.

Exemplary to it is a kitchen wardrobe from Wooden Street called Darius kitchen wardrobe. Although there is a platform in the middle followed by drawers beneath, the top and the lowest part is segmented with wardrobe in curio design.

These two segments are capable of displaying and holding the crockery in a marshal and the most magnificent way.

5. FULL-FLEDGED KITCHEN WARDROBE: Lastly, comes a kitchen wardrobe that can literally assemble most of your kitchen essentials.

Wooden Street has Monarch kitchen cabinet which is a true example of it. There are triple door wardrobes with curio design which can be a place to showcase while the segments of shelves are broad enough. The small wardrobes below with so many drawers along gives ample space to organize a kitchen in the most systematic way.

This is just a gist of kitchen wardrobes that Wooden Street has. There are many more kitchen wardrobes that are a perfect fit for every kitchen.

Also, Wooden Street serves “customization” services that has made it easy to bring home a kitchen wardrobe that boosts the aura with serviceability and stunning appeal.

Conclusion:

There are kitchen wardrobes at Wooden Street that make it a stellar in the kitchen with its stunning and serviceable features.