Viveck Shettyy Conferred With Mid Day Award For Excellence In Motivational Speaking

It was a scintillating evening, as the crème de la crème of Mumbai had gathered for a momentous occasion which was the Mid Day Excellence in Education Awards 2019. The renowned Entrepreneur, Motivational Speaker, Host, Mystic and Yoga Expert Viveck Shettyy was conferred with the coveted Mid Day Award For Excellence in Motivational Speaking.

Viveck Shettyy, Head Honcho, Indus communications, has been a motivational speaker and a life coach with a strong focus on Life Sciences and Mystic knowledge, for more than 15 years now with over 400 lectures and sessions to his credit; spread across leading corporate groups, management institutions, NGOs, medical and engineering colleges, international schools and various management forums. He also conducts one to one classes on a regular basis for ‘ Mind Management ‘ and ‘ Voice Training ‘.

He has nearly Fifty Thousand followers on Twitter and another One Lakh Fifty Thousand on Instagram, with numbers multiplying by the hour. He heads Indus Communications, a 360-degree communication services offering state of the art services in advertising, public relations, event management, and celebrity management to leading corporates, business houses and celebrities. He was conferred with the ‘NAVSHAKTI’ award on 29th April‘16 for excellence in communications and branding leading to social impact.

He has a profound interest in music and also is the lead vocalist of his six-member band that has performed in the leading festivals across the country like Kalaghoda, Mood Indigo. He was conferred with the Puncham Award for ‘Melodious Voice of the Year ‘ in 2012.

His popular radio show “Celebrating Life with FM Rainbow” is currently on air on 107.1 FM and is part of the reputed and largest Akashwani radio network. His television show “CEO Talk with Viveck Shettyy” was one of the most popular television shows for corporate India. His one of its kind television show on the human mind titled ‘ Mann – Ek Kalpavruksh’ that translates to ‘The Mind – A Wishing Tree’ on DD Sahyadri has been well received and appreciated.

He strongly believes in Yoga and religiously devotes himself practicing it every single day. He has contributed as a freelance writer to leading publications like DNA, Mid-Day, Afternoon, Savvy and many more.

The truly multi-faceted Viveck Shettyy dabbles Management, Motivation, Yoga writing, singing and anchoring with equal ease and élan.