Plush and pollution-free luxury residences by Amila Hills

New Delhi, June 1st,2019: Amila Hills ,a54 acre self sustainable township is India’s largest organised hill development at a height of 6510 ft above mean sea level (MSL), with age friendly landscape design that includes luxury residences starting at Rs. 1 cr. in Shimla, the summer capital of British India.

Amila Hill Development Private Ltd, the real estate development subsidiary of the Amila Group, comes up with an elite gated community comprising of world class luxury residences with a 5* spa resort and commercial high street shopping areas in the vicinity is built around the ‘Green building concept’ called Amila Hills in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh .

Amila Hills has been thoughtfully designed keeping in mind the urgent need to revive

unadulterated pollution free environment.This eco-friendly project is a result of many years of practical analysis of site leading to a self-sustainable project architecture and design.Its an all-weather destination including snowfall. Nestled in the Himalaya’s,its a rare south facing township surrounded by verdant valleys and mountains. Nature not only inspires but also drives the landscape design of the project. As a part of company’s social responsibility the group plans to plant 2500 trees each 10ft high at site. The age-friendly landscape design provides both, a distinctive identity and a contemporary charm for superior spatial organisation.

Cutting-edge engineering features throughout the master plan and building designensure that each unit receives 60-70% sunlight throughout the day thereby minimising overall electricity consumption by 30%.All structures within the development are planned as LEED Platinum rated and IGBC registered, which are globally recognised as the highest rating for sustainable design.

The plantation at the property is an eclectic mix of hillside flora such as pines, oaks, cedars with accents like jacaranda and maple. Apple , apricot and pear trees have also been added to infuse local flavour. Embedded in traditional skills of sustainable farming ,Amila hills will have an organic farming facility to grow native plants that are endemic to the region. The complete Himalayan

experience will loop back when delicious local fruits and vegetable will be on your dinner table.

Being in the fertile heartland of the lower Himalayas, it is only imperative that the local flavours make it to your kitchen.

This unique developmentwraps around †he mountain and the peak stays free offering a unique hideout mechanism where a solarium is the answer to 180degree unparalleled valley views.Each residential unit has this special feature, embodying the fact that privacy is prime.

A real estate regulations act (RERA) approved project, Amila Hills has launched its first phase which is an accommodation of 119 units ranging from Studio, 1BHK, 2BHK apartments to 4BHK lavish villas with sizes starting from 991 sq. ft. to 5731 sq. ft respectively. The key feature of each of these residences lies in the fact that it will be built on slopes. Despite large glass windows there will no compromise on the privacy of the owner due to the tiered layout.Each villa spans over three levels with 2 dedicated parking space,a private lift and the first ever concept of solarium in India. Keeping up with the pledge to provide luxury at par with villas, the apartments spans over 5 levels assisted with world class interiors ,heated flooring, a vestibule and dedicated parking slots.

Situated in the outskirts of Shimla, Amila Hills is well connected via rail, road and air and is just 16 kms from the Shimla airport and railway station. A welcome addition for Amila hills is the classic evolution of city infrastructure from 2 lane to 4 lane national highway which will drastically improve the quality and time of travel.

Mr. Yashpal Agnihotri, Managing Director & Founder, Amila Group believes he owes a lot to the earth , society and environment that have given him a life to be grateful for. He further elaborates unlike existing competitions we as a responsible real estate developer have dedicated more than 50% of sanctioned area for landscape only aiming to deliver in time in all

honesty and transparency.

Amila Group – a business entity with a difference.

An organisation that places personal integrity over commercial transactions. At Amila, we believe there is no greater satisfaction than achieving success through honest dealing and strict adherence to the view, that for you to gain those you deal with should gain as well.

The group’s businesses span over a number of industries; namely, a hospitality division working towards responsible luxury, a real estate business focused on delivering complete value by fulfilling all promises and expectations and a finishing lounge for the next generation of modern women. Creating lasting customer delight for the last five decades, Amila is here to make an indelible mark in these industries.