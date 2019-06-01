Hog Head G-Note ft.Kitty Kvsh The Foreign 2

Hog Head G-Note returns with his follow up to his highly touted and reviewed hit Single The Foreign,with The Foreign 2.The Foreign 2 is about when you riding around in your Luxury Foreign Car and you get that urge and you just want to get it on right where you are oh what a rush and amazing feeling.Both are Produced by Platinum Producer Rj.Lamont.Rj has Produced hit Songs for the like’s of Gucci Mane,Yo Gotti,Philty Rich,Payroll,Peezy,Icewear Vezzo,Bandgang,Shredgang and other’s.This time around Hog Head G-Note brought along a friend to help him out Kitty Kvsh a Female Mc from Detroit.Mi who has Won Talent Showcase and other Contest around the City.Kitty Kvsh has also Performed and did a Song with Juicewrld,Performed alongside Doja Cat and Justine Valentine.This is s match made in Heaven and Music to the Ear’s.To hear the Single click on the Image of the Foreign 2 Artwork!

