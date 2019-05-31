With 12mn+ subscribers, Technical Guruji declared “World’s Best Technical Influencer” at World Blogger Awards, Cannes

Technical Guruji aka Gaurav Chaudhary, world’s most subscribed Hindi- tech YouTube channel, has now been declared as ‘‘World’s Best Technical Influencer” at World Bloggers Awards held at Cannes, France. Started in October 2015, Technical Guruji Channel has rose to over 12.8 million subscribers across the globe providing latest information, trends and advices related to the tech world.

Commenting on this, Gaurav Chaudhary said, “I am elated and excited. My viewers are my biggest motivation and I would like to dedicate this award to each one of them. Back in 2015 the channel was started with an intent to bring latest information and trends to my viewers in the simplest form possible. With this recognition I feel I am going in the right direction and I’ll continue to go on.”

Premiered for the first time at Cannes Film Festival, France on May 24, 2019, the award is dedicated to bring forth the best influencers in the world. Nominees came from the United States, Brazil, France, Ukraine, Russia, Italy, Great Britain, India, China, UAE, and other countries. The select blogger categories were spanning the entire range of interests from cooking to fitness to philanthropy and the influence spans through Instagram, Youtube, and Facebook.

The first World Bloggers Awards witnessed a global reach of over 102 million people. The best and the biggest influencers were named for the first time in history. 200 influencers were selected to the short list and 42 finalist got the award.