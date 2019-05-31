Sargent Cleaners Offers Pickup and Delivery

Sargent Cleaners, the first dry cleaner in Georgetown in Washington, DC, is pleased to offer pickup and delivery services for dry cleaning and laundry services. Customers can conveniently schedule their pickup using a form found on the cleaners website.

Sargent Cleaners has already established pickup and delivery routes for clientele. Customers interested in the laundry or dry cleaning pickup or delivery may already be on a designated route. The cleaners continue to add customers to their routes. The areas presently covered by these services include Washington NW; Arlington, VA; Chevy Chase, MD; and Bethesda, MD.

As a full-service cleaner, Sargent Cleaners provides organic and green dry cleaning options exclusively using new generation dry cleaning solvent DF-2000, which doesn’t contain PERC, or Perchloroethlene. Garment experts launder clothing, clean and revitalize household items made of fabric, provide tailoring and alteration services, clean leather and suede, prepare wedding gowns and repair shoes.

Individuals who are interested in scheduling a laundry or dry cleaning pickup are encouraged to visit the Sargent Cleaners website https://sargentcleanersdc.com/or call 202-333-5667.

About Sargent Cleaners: Sargent Cleaners is a full-service laundry and dry cleaning provider located in the Washington, DC, area. The cleaner is dedicated to using only green and organic dry cleaning products to protect clothing and the environment. They also offer pickup and delivery service for the convenience of their customers.

Company: Sargent Cleaners

Address: 2420 Wisconsin Ave. NW

City: Washington

State/District: DC

Zip Code: 20007

Phone: 202-333-5667

Email: sargentcleanersdc@gmail.com