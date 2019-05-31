“Easy-Peasy” Hurricane Season Prep Tips by former Deputy Insurance Commissioner

A whimsical, yet practical 7-point list of reminders to help homeowners and other residents prepare for the start of the Atlantic hurricane season on June 1.

Tallahassee, Florida, United States., May 31, 2019 — Former Florida Deputy Insurance Commissioner Lisa Miller has a fun reminder to kickoff what we should always assume will be a serious hurricane season here in Florida and throughout the Southeast. “Lisa’s Lucky 7 Hurricane Prep” is a whimsical yet practical 7-point list of reminders to help homeowners and other residents prepare for the start of the Atlantic hurricane season on June 1.

“One of the most important things we can do as Floridians is not forget that storm season comes every year and we need to prepare like a storm is going to happen this week. It’s all about protecting people and property,” said Miller, who is a business consultant and host of The Florida Insurance Roundup podcast. One of the tips is for homeowners to contact their insurance agent to confirm they have proper coverage, including flooding, which most homeowners policies don’t cover.

“Lisa’s Lucky 7 Hurricane Prep” is available for viewing and printing at http://bit.ly/LuckyPrep

MEDIA NOTE: Ms. Miller is available for media interviews before, during, and after storms this season. Please contact Harvey Bennett above.

Based in the state capital of Tallahassee, Lisa Miller & Associates provides its clients with focused, intelligent, and cost conscious solutions to their business development, government consulting, and public relations needs. On the web at www.LisaMillerAssociates.com or call 850-222-1041. twitter.com/LisaMillerAssoc, www.linkedin.com/in/lmillerassociates/

Contact:

Harvey Bennett

TeleDirections

331 N. Monroe Street

Tallahassee, FL 32301

850-510-7185

Harvey@TeleDirections.com

http://www.TeleDirections.com