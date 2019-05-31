Date Announcement: ITEC-India Conference 2019

Bengaluru, May 31, 2019: The third edition of International Transportation and Electrification Conference (ITEC) India will be held between 17 and 19 December, 2019 in Bengaluru, India.

ITEC is an enabler to move the conventional mobility industry towards electrified, sustainable mobility. ITEC India is jointly organised by SAE India, IEEE, and ARAI.

The first edition, held in 2015, focussed on “Electrifying Mobility Through Holistic Ecosystem” and the second edition in 2017 had the theme of “Electric Vehicle Ecosystem – Resetting the Future of Mobility”.

The 2019 edition, which focuses on the critical theme of “E-Mobility Solutions for Community”, is aimed at facilitating the industry transition to advanced electrified vehicles. The event plays an important role in the electrification of the Indian automotive segment, and showcases electrification solutions in transportation with a community-based approach.

ITEC India 2019 will focus on all aspects of electric transportation including electric vehicles, hybrid electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles as well as heavy duty and off-road vehicles, airplanes and ships. With the FAME II policy now firmly in place, the significance of conferences such as ITEC will be substantial to create industry dialogues and collaborations.

The three days will include exhaustive keynote presentations, panel discussions and Ride & Drive of Advanced Hybrid and Electric Vehicles. The list of topics for the 2019 Edition includes:

Power Electronics, Electric Drive Train and Controls

Battery, Battery Management Systems and Fuel Cells for EVs

EV Architectures for Pure Electric, Hybrid Electric and Electric Range Extenders

EV Charging Infrastructure, Smart Charging Solutions & Apps, Smart Grid, V2G and Renewable Integration

Standards, Policies, and Regulations for Transportation Electrification; Emission Issues

Electrification of Heavy-Duty and Off-Road Vehicles; Sea, Air and Space Vehicles

Smart Materials for EVs, Structural Design and Thermal Management

Components Optimization and Packaging Integration; Structural/Thermal CFD

Challenges to meet Electrification Vision 2030; India Specific EV Solutions

Smart and Sustainable e-Transportation Ecosystem/Smart cities; Challenges and Solutions

Connected and Autonomous EVs; Remote Monitoring, Diagnostics and Data Analytics

EV for Fleet – Fleet Management Systems, Route Characterization and Trip Planning

EV Deployment Experiences, Battery Second Life and Recycling

The steering committee of ITEC 2019 comprises of key people and leaders across the industry.

ITEC INDIA 2019 invites Professionals, Engineers, and Academicians to present their work in the field of automotive technology during the Conference.