Attendance is everything: Know how to make a doctor attendance!

Maybe you have not realized it yet, but in this new context, where competitiveness and globalization prevail in consumer relationships, companies and healthcare professionals are having to adapt to the changing times.

Santa Catarina, Brasil, May 31, 2019 /PressReleasePing/ – Surgeon-Dentist for training and Counselor of Stories by Vocation … José Roberto de Paiva Monteiro …

With more than 25 years of experience in the segment of Courses and Lectures, already had the opportunity to develop this work in Brazil, from north to south, from east to west.

Professor José Roberto de Paiva Monteiro has the honor and pleasure of having his work recognized all over Brazil!

For some time, José Roberto de Paiva Monteiro evaluates, with the “critical eye” of who is in the area, Health Care Management in hospitals, clinics and clinics throughout Brazil …

This keenest look, aroused in this renowned Professional, the interest, the desire to give their share of contribution and develop the Project “Learn How to Make a Doctor Attendance”.

With globalization and competitiveness increasingly present in the labor market, healthcare professionals are undergoing a marked process of transformation in their ideals, methods and work processes, including the indispensable need for permanent evolution.

With the greater objective of collaborating in the development of the qualification of the modern professional of attendance against the necessity of permanent evolution, Prof. José Roberto de Paiva Monteiro, Surgeon-Dentist, Business Consultant, Speaker, Writer and Success Coach, idealized, created and developed the project “KNOW HOW TO MAKE A DOCTOR ATTENDANCE”, in which systematic and organized strategies are contemplated, processes, maximization of results; attraction, achievement, maintenance and enchantment of customers; as well as the positive publicity of the image of the company and the health professional.

Using modern and efficient methodology, Professor José Roberto de Paiva Monteiro’s Courses and Lectures have helped thousands of Health Professionals to change their attitude towards this increasingly competitive market.

The Courses and Lectures given by Prof. José Roberto de Paiva Monteiro demonstrate the ability of the renowned Speaker. With extensive experience in this area, full knowledge of the subject, absolute public domain, great oratory power, excellent humor and indisputable competence, José Roberto develops a magnificent work of Strategic Planning, motivation and mental strengthening, through the use of mental triggers and behavioral change, aiming and conquering the increase of the personal, professional and business performance of the Professionals of the Health Area in all Brazil.

Through a logical and effective methodology, the Project: “KNOW HOW TO MAKE A DOCTOR” is indispensable for the survival of the modern healthcare professional, who increasingly needs to use, in a correct and responsible way, concepts and tools of Marketing that enable the achievement of the long-awaited PROFESSIONAL SUCCESS !!!

The Prof. José Roberto de Paiva Monteiro is considered the greatest authority in Brazil in Dentistry Marketing and Healthcare Management in the Health Area and his Excellence in Health Care Course was the course chosen to train and qualify the employees of Hospital Anchieta of Brasilia, Federal District, Brazil, the First Latin American Hospital to receive ISO 9001 Certification, as well as all employees and directors of the Hospital Beneficência Portuguesa de Campinas, in the state of São Paulo, Brazil.

The effectiveness of the Project derives from the capacity and experience of Prof. José Roberto de Paiva Monteiro in courses and trainings of hospitals, clinics, clinics, laboratories, small and large companies in the health area, allied to modern multimedia multimedia resources, where he can approach in a dynamic, creative and didactic way strategies that establish integrated processes and focused on the consumer market of products and services in Brazil.

With full knowledge of the subject, absolute mastery of public, great power of oratory, excellent humor and speaking the “Language of Health Professionals”, Prof. José Roberto de Paiva Monteiro develops a magnificent work of motivation and mental strengthening, through the use of mental triggers and behavioral change, aiming at the achievement of emotion and the sensitization of all his students throughout Brazil.

Mineiro de Três Corações, Minas Gerais, Brazil and settled in Brasilia, Federal Distro, Brazil, Prof. José Roberto de Paiva Monteiro is considered one of the most brilliant Speakers in Brazil and his courses and lectures mobilize a highly productive and increasingly competitive market segment.

Through a logical and effective methodology, the Project: “KNOW HOW TO MAKE A DOCTOR ATTENTION” demonstrates all the author’s capacity is indispensable for the survival of the modern health professional, who increasingly needs to use, correctly and responsible for concepts and tools of Excellence in Attendance that enable the achievement of PROFESSIONAL SUCCESS !!!

Author of the book “Excellence in Care in the Health Area”, which will be released in 06 (six) countries in 2019, Brazil, United States, England, Portugal, Spain and Ireland, Prof. José Roberto de Paiva Monteiro is considered the greatest authority in Brazil in Health Care Management, and his course of Excellence in Health Care was the course chosen to train and qualify all employees of Hospital Anchieta de Brasília , Federal District, Brazil, the First Hospital in Latin America to receive ISO 9001 Certification, as well as all employees of the Hospital Beneficência Portuguesa de Campinas, in the state of São Paulo, Brazil.

Prof. José Roberto de Paiva Monteiro

Dental surgeon

Business Consultant

MASTER IN BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION – EXECUTIVE MBA IN MARKETING by the Federal Center for Technological Education – CEFET of the Ministry of Education

Lead Auditor in Quality Management Systems – ISO 9001: 2000

Director-President of Doctor’s Consulting & Marketing – Brasília – Consulting and Strategic Marketing Planning Company for Clinics and Liberal Professionals

Director of the Nucleus of Excellence in Dentistry

Director of Platform 1 Courses – Distance Educational Solutions

Winner of the National Contest of Free Theme of the XII International Congress of Dentistry of Rio de Janeiro

Minister of Marketing Courses in Dentistry at several Congresses all over Brazil

Author of “PREVENTIVE DESIGN – BUCAL HEALTH TAKEN SERIOUSLY!”

Author of “MARKETING FOR PROFESSIONAL LIBERALS” – Digital Book on Multimedia CD-ROM

Author of “EXCELLENCE IN HEALTH CARE”

Author of “MARKETING IN DENTISTRY”

