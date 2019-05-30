Refresh your hair with clarifying shampoos

During Summers, your hair is exposed to the sun, salt water, chlorine and a lot of other styling products and treatments that ultimately results in damaging your beautiful tresses. Feel fresh on any summer day with the clarifying shampoos introduced by Paul Mitchell, America’s top high performance hair care brand.

Celebrate the feeling of renewal with these summer shower staples for almost everyone that cleanses deeply to remove buildup, renovates your hair with the shine and purifies hair from inside out.

Shampoo Three (Removes chlorine and washes impurities)

Shampoo Three from Paul Mitchell helps remove product build-up, chlorine and minerals from hair. This deep-cleansing shampoo washes away impurities while keeping strands strong. Use as needed for bouncy, soft hair.

What it does: Removes dulling buildup from hair, strengthens strands and minimizes future buildup.

How it works: Deep cleansers remove chlorine, iron and minerals.

Added Bonus: Helps prevent swimmers’ “chlorine green.”

Features: Paraben Free, Vegan

Shampoo Two (Deep Cleansing)

Shampoo Two from Paul Mitchell helps minimize oil and adds the perfect amount of body to flat, lifeless hair. The color-safe formula cleanses oily hair and the scalp, leaving hair feeling fresh and looking shiny. Deep cleansers wash away build-up without stripping out much-needed moisture while minimizing oil production in the scalp for the perfect balance.

What it does: Color-safe formula deeply cleanses oily hair and scalp, leaving hair fresh, shiny and full of body.

How it works: Wheat-derived conditioners boost body and shine.

Added bonus: Helps minimize oil production, so hair becomes less oily over time.

Features: Color Safe, Paraben Free, Vegan

Shampoo One (Cleanses and conditions any hair type or texture)

Suitable for everyday hair wash

The Shampoo One from Paul Mitchell gently cleanses the scalp while improving manageability, and even adds a deep shine that enhances hair’s appearance. It works with panthenol and wheat-derived conditioners that help to improve the hair’s surface texture and manageability. The gentle formula makes the Shampoo One a great choice for all hair types, including color-treated hair.

What it does: Makes a great daily shampoo for all hair types.

How it works: Panthenol and wheat-derived conditioners help improve the surface texture and manageability.

Added Bonus: Leaves hair clean and healthy-looking with a fresh tropical scent.

Features: Paraben Free, Vegan, Color Safe

The products are available at the leading salons in Mumbai and Delhi.