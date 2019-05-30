Prepaid Global (PPG) Launches The Premier Card — A Leading Prepaid Card in the Market

Capitalising on the economic growth and market demand for prepaid cards in Asia, Prepaid Global (PPG) launches the Premier Card, the brand-new prepaid card program designed to cater to the needs of their clients.

Karen Lam, the marketing director of Prepaid Global was quoted describing the Premier Card, “red is adopted in our card design. Red embraces the meaning of happiness and fortune in Chinese culture.” As the name implies, the Premier Card (meaning first and leading in position) aims to be the leading prepaid card in the market.

Prepaid Global is a vibrant financial technology firm designed as a premier one-stop payment solution provider. PPG is an authorised Money Service Operator with License Number 17-06-02149 is regulated by the Hong Kong Commissioner of Customs and Excise (CCE) under the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing (Financial Institutions) Ordinance, Cap. 615 (AMLO) of 2012.

Aside from their Premier Card, PPG offers a vast range of superb services including white label prepaid reloadable card turn-key program, e-wallet and e-money payment solutions, global money transfer / gateway solutions (including China), know-your-customer (KYC) verification services, travel affinity club membership and benefits, and licensing of fintech and database platforms, among many others.

The PPG Submerchant Program allows clients to launch their own Generic Prepaid Reloadable Card (GPRC) program without requiring any prior experience or knowledge of running a prepaid card program. PPG offers a range of generic prepaid card designs that can suit a wide range of products and services.

It is the perfect platform for companies looking for a simple, and secure way to pay commissions or distribute compensations to their clients, agents, members or employees, or just a cost-effective alternative to traditional corporate card programmes.

For more information on the Premier Card and their range of services, contact Karen Lam.

https://www.prepaidglobal.net/

Prepaid Global HK Limited.

Address: Room 05, 18/F., Telford House,

16 Wang Hoi Road, Kowloon Bay

Hong Kong

Email: info@prepaidglobal.net