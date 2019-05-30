Jurre Banks Bey and levelz Entertainment are Making Major Moves

Emerging Entertainment and Event Promoter Jurre Banks Bey Presents his First Event The Royal We

Atlanta, GA, USA., May 30, 2019 — Emerging Entertainment and Event Promoter Jurre Banks Bey Presents his First Event The Royal We. Levelz Entertainment is fresh, new and innovative and is ready to take the world by storm.

Jurre Banks Bey is the owner of Levelz Entertainment, LLC. Jurre believes in creating value for people in the entertainment industry by offering creative events to attend to help build their careers. He formally worked in Public Relations shooting photography in his local community but now develops his own industry promotions.

The first event “The Royal We” will be in his hometown of Macon, Georgia on Friday, July 12th, 2019. “The Royal We Event that’s taking place in Macon in July will inspire Music Artist in this city and will create a place and platform for them to rise from”, says Cynthia Joubert, CEO of BURST Agency. “Levelz Entertainment is that necessary element in the entertainment industry that’s needed there in Macon.” Living in the city (Atlanta) that is the Hip-Hop Capital of the World and is known for its great Hip-Hop Artist. Cynthia knows this industry well. Jurre’s style though, is uniquely all his own.

“I am hoping to collaborate with some of the Nation’s Top Artist to create these events nationwide” says Jurre Banks Bey. I believe Levelz Entertainment is the perfect vehicle to bring this about and to showcase more of Macon GA’s talent. Lastly, as he looks to create more jobs locally, he is also looking forward to producing more of these industry events, and even more content creation to be projected out to the world.

About Levelz Entertainment:

Levelz Entertainment specializes in event, corporate event and concert promotion. Located in Macon, GA. It also promote other events in different states.

Contact:

Cynthia Walton-Jouber’t

CEO

BURST Agency

Atlanta, GA

404-734-8507

cwjoubert@burstagency.com

http://www.levelz-ent.com