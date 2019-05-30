Getting a loan against property? Here’s what you need to know

Sometimes people need money which they don’t have. Instead of badgering friends and relatives, getting a loan from a bank is easy and safe.

Whether you need money to finance your business or for your daughter’s wedding, asking friends and relatives for help is never easy. Not only does it look presumptuous, it is best to keep relationships and money separate. And you don’t really have to. Getting loan against property is easy in today’s times as long as you are capable of repaying it. Indians are noted for their seriousness when it comes to repaying anything they have borrowed and that is why banks and financial institutions don’t mind lending money. Here are some things to know before you mortgage your property for a loan.

What it is

In India, this means that a bank gives you money when you mortgage a piece of property with it. Property may be a house, apartment or just a piece of land and depending on its value, you get a corresponding amount of loan. Loan against commercial property is also being considered quite a lucrative option these days.

Purposes you can use it for

There are many purposes for which you can use this money. A loan against property in Gurgaon or loan against property in west delhi can be used to build a new house or to do up an existing home. One can also fund medical treatment, take a vacation, expand a business or send a child for higher education abroad. Basically, it can be used for almost anything as long as one repays it.

Eligibility criteria for getting loan against property

Getting such a loan is not very difficult as long as one has the eligibility to do so. The eligibility criteria differ from one bank to another, so you may want to check your loan eligibility before login. However, there are some common factors that all banks in India will check before a person is considered eligible for a loan. Your income and savings and any pending debt obligations you have will be checked thoroughly. Of course, the property in question will be valued to make sure that it can be mortgaged. Your repayment history for loans and credit cards will also be gone through.

Mortgaging one’s property to raise a loan is considered one of the best and easiest ways to get a loan in the country. The only problem is that if by any chance one cannot repay the loan, the property which has been mortgaged will be taken over by the bank. Hence, the chances of losing the property is high and therefore repayment should be taken very seriously

Source: http://www.imfaceplate.com/inrcredit/getting-a-loan-against-property-heres-what-you-need-to-know