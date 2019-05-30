Fix It All : Smartphone and Iphone Screen Repair in Sacramento

History:

Fix It All began in 2016 with the idea of providing speedy quality service to the ever changing needs of consumers and technology. Fix It All has expanded to other locations in Northern California as well as in the East Coast of USA. We are networking with worldwide companies to continue to provide our customers with upcoming technology and products.

Our Mission:

Fix It All is here to fix, NOT destroy your device which makes us stand out from our competitors. If you’re searching for high service and quality, you’ve come to the right place. Fix It All provides professional repair services across several locations in the US. Our technicians have all the skills and experience necessary to repair your broken devices while ensuring you the highest level of customer service.

We make it our mission to repair your device with the best service available in the shortest amount of time. For this reason, we maintain a wide range of replacement parts for all high demand devices such as iPhone 4, iPhone 5, iPhone 6, Samsung devices and more.

Don’t let a broken device get you down and let Fix It All assist you with keeping your digital life on track.