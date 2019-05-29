Vindaloo VoIP Announced to Offer VoIP Development Services

Vindaloo VoIP Solutions Pvt. Ltd is a leading IT company with major focus in the VoIP industry. The company announced to offer expert VoIP development services. As per the shared details, the company has a team of experienced VoIP developers and the company will provide custom VoIP development services to its customers to build a custom communication or other kind of enterprise solution to meet their business needs.

The company has experts in different VoIP technologies and thus as part of its VoIP development services, the company will provide a wide range of services as briefed below:

Asterisk development

The company will provide Asterisk based VoIP solution development services.

FreeSWITCH development

The company will offer custom solution development in FreeSWITCH to meet specific business needs.

WebRTC development

The company will help businesses to take benefit of the real time communication technology, namely, WebRTC with its custom WebRTC development services.

OpenSIPs development

The SIP server related solution development is performed by the OpenSIPs development by the company to provide the required system to its customers.

Kamailio Development

The company has expertise in developing VoIP solutions on top of Kamailio.

“We have expertise in all types of VoIP development technologies. Thus, we can benefit businesses with custom VoIP development services in any VoIP technology or combination of more than one VoIP development technologies. We can build any type of solution which leverage benefits of voice over internet protocol (VoIP) technology”, shared spokesperson of the company.

As per the shared details, the company offers VoIP development services to build any type of VoIP solution, including, but not limited to:

• IP PBX solution

• Multi tenant IP PBX system

• Audio conferencing solution

• Video conferencing software

• Web conferencing solution

• Multi tenant conferencing system

• Class 4 softswitch solution

• Class 5 softswitch solution

• Hybrid VoIP softswitch solution

• Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system

• Session Border Controller (SBC) solution

• Mobile SIP dialer app

• Click to call solution

• And more

The company also provides integrated billing system development in the developed VoIP solution as and when needed to provide an efficient billing process. The company provides the VoIP development services at a fixed cost as per the need of the customer. At the same time, the company also offers hire VoIP developer model to the customers who prefer to hire one or more VoIP developer who work dedicatedly on his / her VoIP development project.

The company provides web application to access the developed VoIP solution from anywhere, at anytime. The company takes care of the businesses with its strong expertise in the VoIP development segment.