NHAF ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF ITS 8TH ANNUAL ART COMPETITION FOR CHILDREN

Council for Fair Business Practices (CFBP) along with Niki Hingad Art Foundation (NHAF) and Rotary Club Of Midcity, District 3141 has announced the winners of its 8th annual online pan-India Inter School Drawing Competition 2019 titled ‘Perception’. Hridhaan Sethi of Maharaja Sawai Mansingh Vidyalaya Jaipur in the age group 5 to 7 years; Arsh Agarwal of Neerja Modi School, Jaipur in the age group 8 to 10 years; Saesha Mathur of Jasudben M L School, Mumbai in the age group 11 to 13 years and Aasima Tabassum of SR College, Waddepally, Telangana in the age group 14 to 17 years have been awarded the 1st position against their entries. The entire list of winners’ names including the ones who are a close 2nd and 3rd from each age group along with the children who have been voted as the viewers’ choice is listed on the organization’s online portal www.nhaf.co.in.

The competition received close to 700 entries from across the country and a total of thirty-two children are being recognized for their awe-inspiring paintings. All children are in the age range starting from 5 years to 17 years of age. These include a category of winners elected by the jury and a separate list of winners that were voted by the public.

“We are simply mesmerized to see the imagination and creativity of our young minds and wish to congratulate every participant for portraying their emotions such beautifully. Every single drawing had a sense of originality, and affection towards our surrounding and nature. We are glad to see that children are trying to build their imagination and visual skills by replicating ideas on paper in this digital age, and receiving such overwhelming response to the art competition reiterates the importance of organizing these kinds of initiatives more frequently,” says Niki Hingad.

The paintings were judged by a select jury based on creativity, originality, compositional skills, application of colours and the underlying thoughts.

Esha Jain of Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Mumbai in the age group 5 to 7 years; in the age group 8 to 10 years two students Gaurika Chabbria, of Cathedral and John Connon School, Mumbai & Sanaaya Bendre of JB Petit High School share the prize; Nandhaika M. of P.S. Senior Secondary School, Mylapore, Chennai in the age group 11 to 13 years; and Divy Jajodia of Sri Satya Sai Vidhya Vihar, Indore have secured 2nd position in the age group 14 to 17 years.