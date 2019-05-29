New Yorker Electronics and Pinrex Technologies Corp. Establish New Global Franchise Distribution Agreement

NORTHVALE, New Jersey, USA – Pinrex Technologies and New Yorker Electronics have announced a new franchise distribution agreement for the global distribution of Connectors, Wire Harnessing and Cable Assemblies. Pinrex is a top manufacturer of Wire-to-Wire, Wire-to-Board and Board-to-Board Connectors including Pin Headers, Female Headers, FFC Cables, Flat Cables, Wire Harnessing, IO Cables and SATA Connectors.

Pinrex is a common choice in the Computer, Consumer, Communication, Industry, Car Electronics, Home Appliance, Machinery, LED and UAV markets. New Yorker Electronics, a highly certified global distributor of electronic components, addresses these markets as well as hi-rel markets.

Pinrex began manufacturing mother boards in 1989. The company later began developing NB connectors, DSC components, LCD TV and handheld device components and most recently: 0.3mm FPC Connector (Hirose compatible), SATA Express and specially designed pin headers and female headers.

Today, Pinrex is a leading manufacturer and exporter in Taiwan. Some advantages include its factory-direct competitive prices, short lead time, high capacity, strict quality controls, customizations and OEM/ODM parts.

“Our new relationship with Pinrex is beneficial to customers because of its pricing, reliability and custom options,” said New Yorker Electronics President Barry Slivka. “New Yorker’s broad global resources, developed over 70 years, will allow us to supply highly certified, quality products to customers quickly and consistently.”

Pinrex R&D engineers work with companies to produce a complete solution to solve electrical and mechanical interference issues. Pinrex can also develop new connectors from concept to manufactured part at its own facilities. As a franchise distributor for Pinrex, New Yorker Electronics will supply its full line of Pin Headers, Female Headers, USB Connectors, HDMI Connectors, Crimping Power Connectors, Modular Plug IDC Connectors, Dip Plug Connectors, Ejector Header IDCs, Custom-made wire harnesses, Fan wire, Flat Cable, USB Cable, D-Sub Cable, Earphone Cable and more.