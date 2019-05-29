Miraj Cinemas venture into Sonipat

Sonipat: Miraj Cinemas – one of the fastest growing brands in movie exhibition space – made its solo-venture in the state of Haryana in Sonipat by launching multiplex screen at Eminent City Mall. With this launch Miraj Cinemas, which has now crossed 116 screen in operation this year has manoeuvred to extend its reach in Delhi NCR region. The Sonipat property of Miraj Cinemas in Haryana is the third property which launched after Gurugram and in Hisar. The new property at Eminent City Mall in Sonipat is the latest addition to Miraj Cinemas, which is 3D equipped with silver screen, 7.1 dolby sound system, World Class Interior & Barco 20 C Projector. The management of Miraj Cinemas has ensured adequate legroom for the audience with 731 seats, thereby ensuring that the comfort level of customers is not compromised.

Commenting on the new property launch, Managing Director of Miraj Cinemas Amit Sharma said, “We are proud to roll out our multiplex in Sonipat, which has upmarket infrastructure for best in-class movie-watching experience. This step will enable us to reach another milestone in our journey to be geographically present throughout the country. I want to take this occasion to thank our valued partners and patrons in the journey.” In an endeavour to bring world class movie viewing experience for the movie lovers of Haryana, Miraj Cinemas is also coming up with its properties in Faridabad, Karnal, Kurukshetra and in Panchkula soon.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice President-Operations of Miraj Cinemas, Bhuvanesh Mendiratta asserted, “We have invested nearly Rs 200 crore pan India over the past 5 years, and aim to touch the 200-screen milestone by 2020.This aggressive expansion will be fuelled by an additional investment of Rs 200 crore by the company in the form of internal accrual and mix of debt and equity.” Miraj Cinemas now has boasts of operating 116 screens at 42 multiplexes in 29 cities of 14 states all over the country.

About Miraj Cinemas A division of Miraj Group, Miraj Cinemas is one of the five largest brands in the movie-watching industry. Having started its journey in just less than 5 years Miraj Cinemas is taking great stride towards greater heights nationwide. State-of-the-art interiors and amenities provide best quality sound and video to the movie lovers. Presently, the Mumbai- headquartered multiplex chain operates at 42 locations spread across 14 states in the country.