Star Living Offers a Holistic Online Furniture Shopping Experience with 8 Signature Brands

Star Living provides its customers with eight signature brands to choose from for all of their furniture and furnishing needs.

[SINGAPORE, 28/05/2019] – Star Living is a one-stop shop furniture and furnishing store that caters to the busy residents of Singapore. The retail concept brand from Star International features products from eight signature brands.

Local Designers, Market Superior Quality

Shoppers can choose from the living room, dining room, bedroom and office furniture collections. Each brand has a distinctive style that sets it apart from the other, from traditional decor to multi-functional furniture. Star Living also supports local designers and sells recycled furniture.

The furniture store features products from Star, Mondi Lifestyle, Zen Tradition, Lucano, JotterGoods, DecoTalk, Aartical and Bedz Store. Bedz Store specifically manufactures mattresses and beddings, while all the other brands offer modern, traditional, stylish, contemporary and luxurious furniture.

Convenient Furniture Shopping

As part of Star International, Star Living endeavours to make furniture shopping as easy as possible. Busy Singaporeans simply select from the product line up online, click their preferred furniture or furnishing and fill out their delivery details. Charges for delivery will apply.

The online store also has a catalogue of its products, featuring the eight different brands it houses. Some products come in a package. Shoppers who are undecided about a leather sofa, a TV sideboard in high gloss white or a bunk bed junior set in white may look through the catalogue to see how it would work in their old flat or in their new dream home.

About Star Living

Star Living is a retail concept brand from Star International. The one-stop online store is part of the brand’s strong retail network of seven retail spaces in Singapore, 10 in Taiwan and two in Malaysia. The online shop offers sofas, consoles, book cases, bed frames, chest of drawers and a range of other furnishings for every home.

Visit https://www.starliving.com.sg/ today to learn more about its products and services.