Rekha Rana triumphs at the Ms & Mrs Tiara 2019

Beauty pageant although seen as the glamour of media industries throughout the world, hold a lot of importance in empowering the women in our society. One such woman who always looks for methods and ways to uplift and empower the women in our society to help them reach the peak of their potential is Rekha Rana.

Bollywood actress and diva Rekha Rana attended the Ms & Mrs Tiara 2019 as the Guest of Honour and was even a recipient of a special award. She was chosen and awarded as the Golden Achiever in the field of entertainment for this year. She has been a brand ambassador of the franchise in the past and has always ensured of ways to empower women.

“I feel honoured and privileged to be able to have a contribution in empowering the women in our society and to be receiving this award of the Golden Achiever in the field of Entertainment is a bonus on it. I’m extremely happy and delighted to just be present here amongst some great contributors to our society.” exulted a cheerful Rekha Rana

Her recent music video ‘Saiyan’ also was a step to bring in light life of the women left behind at the times of war and gained massive love and recognition from the audience. Rekha is a recipient of more than 35 national and international awards for her performance in the widely critically acclaimed ‘Tara: A Journey of Love and Passion’.

She was recently seen in a TVC for a UPVC window called Cora Windows as she is presenting the company as the Brand Ambassador. Rekha is also the brand ambassador of the ‘Heart For India Foundation’ conceived and formulated by Princess Francoise Sturdza(Princess of Romania), which has provided education to more than 3000 children in the southern parts of India.

Rekha is coming up with another romantic music video that is shot in Los Angeles and is surely going to connect one’s heart and soul.