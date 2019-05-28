Situated close to the CBD, the convenience you get living at One Pearl Bank is exceptional. This area is well connected with roads and MRT lines that deliver quick transport. With an excellent transportation system, accessing various facilities in the neighborhood is made possible. You will be able to save lots of times traveling between places.

The future residents of One Pearl Bank can get anywhere they want using their cars or the multitude of bus services provided in the area. Drivers can easily connect to Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) that links to Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE). The roads make traveling across the neighborhood a breeze. One Pearl Bank is situated close to NE3 Outram Park, NE4 Chinatown MRT, and EW16 Outram Park.