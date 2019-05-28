Lyra Network Introduces NAC-GPRS SIM Solution for Last Mile Connectivity

Mumbai, 28 May 2019: In a bid to support Government of India’s ambitious digital village program and to end connectivity woes of the rural areas, Lyra Network India, country’s leader in online and offline payment solutions as well as known for secure transaction routing services globally, introduces unique NAC-GPRS SIM solution for uninterrupted & secure transaction.

The landmark initiative is set to boost digital transactions, especially in the rural sector where the connectivity has always been an issue. Lyra’s Network Access Control (NAC) is a highly secure and powerful server that provides a secure, quick and updated channel for digital transactions, it receives and transfers any transaction flow securely from any kind of POS terminal and connects it to any type of network (PSTN/GPRS/ADSL) with any existing transaction protocol and without any glitch in between.

Micro ATMs (handheld devices with capabilities of a regular ATM) have also been provided to eliminate the network issues in remote parts of the country. The solution has been astonishing business with its promising performance and is helping the nation inch closer towards its goal of ‘digital villages’.

“Lyra’s last mile solution enables a real-time connection to the handheld devices. The solution has been transformational, especially for areas that do not enjoy good network coverage due to lack of infrastructure. Lyra is proud to have delivered on the promise of providing the rural areas with the secured technology for successful payments” said Mr. Rajesh Desai, Director & CEO, Lyra Network India.

Lyra’s solution not only ensures a seamless payment platform doing away with the possibility of failed transactions, the solution also ups the ante with its assurance of a secure transaction. In times of great vulnerability where fraudulent activities are on a skew, Lyra enhances security of transactions using the dual authentication solution to keep the sensitive information protected.

“We conduct necessary frequent audits for testing and maintaining security standards of our platform,” added Mr. Desai.

Lyra solutions also achieved a remarkable feat of 100 Lakh transactions a day with more than 10 Lakh POS terminals. Providing an easy to execute platform and offering a rich user experience, Lyra is the first company under Fintech banner to have been working successfully in India for more than 10 years.

“Lyra’s unique last mile connectivity solution is being used by several business correspondents to provide banking services using mobile handheld devices in the villages or rural sector at a pan India level. A total 10 million connections are being processed per day. Lyra’s contribution to digital villages in the e-payments domain has been quite expansive and extensive,” said Mr. Desai.