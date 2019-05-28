Introducing Invisalign – Clear braces at Springvale Dental

Crooked teeth, overcrowding, gaps, and bite issues are some of the dental problems affecting a majority of people across the world. It is perfectly normal to have such issues. However, the fact that is normal does not mean that we are always happy living with such smile imperfections. Traditionally, people used braces to try and solve some of these problems. However, technology in dentistry has advanced, and we now have a new, improved way of solving such imperfections known as Invisalign.

Springvale Dental Clinic is happy to announce that we are now offering this advanced dental treatment in our clinics. Invisalign is a custom made, virtually invisible plastic aligner trays that help in solving issues such as shifting of the teeth. These dental appliances have helped solve a myriad of problems that were associated with the traditional metal brackets and wires used to shift the teeth.

Our dentist will make a custom made Invisalign for you to suit your unique dental formula specifically. It will help encourage your teeth to shift into the new position you are aiming for.

The process of Invisalign treatment starts with the initial visit to your dentist for a consultation. During this visit, your dentist will explain to you the benefits of Invisalign over other alternative methods. He will also explain how the appliances work and how to provide care for them. He will then take photos of your teeth, some x-rays or digital scans as well as the impression of your teeth.

The dentist will then make an Invisalign that you will be required to wear every day. You will have to come back to our clinic after every 4 to 6 weeks to check the progress. The dentist will decide if the appliance will require any adjustments or not. Invisalign should be able to register a positive report after only 3-6 months. Your teeth will shift to your desired position and achieve the smile you’ve always yearned for. Once you are done, we will install retainers on your teeth to complete your new smile.

There are several advantages of using Invisalign over the traditional braces. One of the advantages is the subtle appearance. The trays worn during the Invisalign treatment are clear and virtually invisible. It is quite difficult for someone to notice them. You will be the only person who knows that you are trying to strengthen your teeth.

Also, clear braces are very comfortable to wear. The appliances will be custom-made to fit your teeth perfectly. It is also made out of smooth, clear plastic, and it is engineered to fit among the gums and teeth comfortably. Moreover, you will also achieve your desired results with clear braces compared to using traditional braces.

