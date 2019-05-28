BnD Pools LLC announces its special offer: Maintenance packages for the most popular services

BnD Pools LLC is a reputable licensed and insured pool cleaning company known for its top quality services in the areas of of Maryland, Virginia and Washington DC. With the experience of more than 10 years, BnD Pools LLC’s well-trained and highly responsible staff assures clients of the outstanding work. In the future this company will offer specially designed maintenance packages: bi-weekly, weekly and two times a week packages. Each of the packages includes: checking the chemicals and balancing the water chemistry, vacuum the pool, brush walls and steps, add water, cleaning skimmers, backwashing the filters and recommendations for repairs if necessary.

For the price of $1390, a bi-weekly package includes: pool opening, bi-weekly visits (eight visits) and pool closing. The price of a weekly package is $1695 and it includes pool opening, weekly visits (15 visits) and pool closing. Two times a week package costs $2495. It includes pool opening, two times a week visits (30 visits) and pool closing.

In BnD Pools LLC claim: ‘Keeping your pool clean and the entire pool ecosystem working properly is not fun, but this is where we can be of service to you!“

Residential pool cleaning services in Silver Spring MD have a couple of possible cleaning possibilities. One of them is opening the pool with removing the pool cover, winter plugs, installing deck equipment, starting the pump heater and other systems, checking for leaks, vacuuming the pool, and balancing the water. Also, there are closing the pool sevices with removing deck equipment, lower pool water level, air blow lines, add winter chemicals, turn off the pump/heater and other systems and install the cover. Draining and pressure washing the pool with using acid solution and start filling a pool are part of draining and acid cleaning services. There are also two more pool cleaning services: deck pressure washing and leak detection with the use of leak detector device using leak detector device (Fisher’s XLT-30) and (Gen-Eye POD Inspection Camera).

BnD pools offers commercial pool services in Silver Spring MD include: draining and cleaning with or without acid solution, pool deck pressure washing and leak detection and repair of leaks. There are also coping stones and tiles replacement, filter cleaning and replacing, pool and Spa heater replacing and repair and deck repair and upgrades.

