Alexandria VA Pet Sitting Company Provides Dog Walking Tips

Off-leash dogs often just want to say hello to your pet and will typically approach in a playful manner. However, it’s still best to not allow the interaction, as you will likely be unfamiliar with the dog’s temperament. Instead, always try to walk away. Dogs that are showing aggressive behavior, such as growling, are likely feeling anxious and would actually prefer it if you left them alone.

The best solution is to walk away in a calm manner. Doing so will cause most off-leash dogs to lose interest. Never reach your hand in between dogs if they get into a fight, as you could receive a serious bite from one, and be careful if you pick your dog up, as this could trigger the other dog’s prey response. If you need a quick distraction, toss a handful of treats on the floor near the off-leash dog. You can then walk away from the dog without hurrying. In some cases, it might be necessary to put a physical barrier between you and the other dog, particularly if it is showing aggressive behavior or not leaving you alone. Seek shelter behind a car, telephone pole, gate, or fence until you’re able to safely get away.

