Petrogulf Oil Manufacturing LLC Manufactures and Supplies Marine Lubricant Products

Petrogulf Oil Manufacturing LLC, a UAE based Petroleum & Energy company manufactures and markets a vast range of marine lubricant products. Now, ship owners can get a technically advanced blend of both synthetic and mineral-based oils at Petrogulf Oil Manufacturing LLC.

Petrogulf Oil Manufacturing LLC’s marine lubricant products confirm to international standards of API (American Petroleum Institute) and SAE (Society of Automotive Engineers) viscosity performance for gasoline, diesel engine oils, gear oils, hydraulic, outboard, and 4-strokes lubes applications. They offer the following marine lubricant products:

• Petrogulf Marine System Oil

• Petrogulf Hydraulic Oil HVI

• Petrogulf Marine Cylinder Oil 5040

• Petrogulf Marine Cylinder Oil 5055

• Petrogulf Marine Cylinder Oil 5070

• Petrogulf Marine Gear Oil

• Petrogulf Power X 15W40

• Petrogulf Synthetic Gear Oil

• Petrogulf Synthetic Compressor Oil

• Petrogulf Marine TPEO MDO Series

• Petrogulf Marine TPEO

Petrogulf Oil Manufacturing LLC’s marine lubricants help protect engines and equipment, as well as enhance efficiency. Their marine lubricant products are specifically designed for modern 2-stroke and 4-stroke marine engines. They are all backed by industry-leading technical support and services.

Petrogulf Oil Manufacturing LLC’s reputation in marine lubricants is based on years of integrity and innovation. They aim to provide high-quality products that combine performance with value pricing and excellent service, keeping in mind conservation of environment.

So, get a full range of marine lubricants with proven technical services at Petrogulf Oil Manufacturing LLC. For more information on marine lubricants, visit their website https://www.petrogulfmarine.com/, contact them on +971-6-7433099 or send an email to info@petrogulfmarine.com

About the company

Petrogulf Oil Manufacturing LLC, based in the UAE, is a Petroleum & Energy company, it is one of the prominent companies in the region, manufacturing and marketing a wide range of premium Quality Automotive, Industrial, Marine and speciality products. We offer gasoline, diesel engine oils, gear oils, hydraulic, outboard, 4 strokes lubes applications. We also manufacture specialty lubricant products for transformer, spindle, turbine, quenching, compressor, and cutting, besides brake fluid, flushing oil and multipurpose lithium and calcium base grease.