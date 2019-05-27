Here’s how India’s leading brands took this AI startup’s help in executing their IPL campaigns successfully

Chennai-based Roanuz Softwares Pvt Ltd, India’s pioneering sports tech startup has acquired a significant share in the sports tech sector. For this IPL season, Roanuz partnered with big brands and offered their product to run IPL campaigns, such as Zomato, RCB, and BookMyShow.

Zomato used Roanuz Cricket API Live Score & Stats API Plan during IPL 2019. Over 14mn people played Zomato Premier League and collectively saved over ₹150mn, while binging on their favourite food.

BookMyShow partnered with Roanuz Cricket API for a second-to-second update on the exhaustive statistics for the IPL season, keeping millions of fans hooked.

With Roanuz Cricket API, RCB app gave real time news and updates not only during the season rather year round, . Fans could share moments, connect with fans everywhere & much more