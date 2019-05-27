Best Banquet Halls In Bangalore For Your All Kind Of Events To Make It Flawless

You can choose from a huge list of glamorous wedding locations in Bangalore and have your dream wedding. From regal and sophisticated five-star hotels to rustic and charming open-air locations, you can find many examples of the best wedding venues in Bangalore. All these locations will cater to your personal needs and tastes and will provide you with the most memorable wedding ever. The venue that you choose must reflect your personal tastes. If you have always dreamt of a sophisticated and star-studded wedding, then a banquet hall is the best way to go. It is a very classy option. The able staff of the banquet hall will help you to host your event smoothly and provide their assistance whenever you need them.

To help lessen the stress of planning a wedding, here is a complete list of the best banquet halls in Bangalore that will make your event a flawless one.

Adyar Gardens Mangalore

Adyar Gardens is a prime wedding location which is situated just opposite to the Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management in Adyar, Mangalore. Adyar Gardens will provide you with an opulent wedding venue and unparalleled comfort and luxury. The venue is picturesque and gorgeous and provides you with all the facilities of modern banquet halls. There is adequate parking space, beautifully manicured lush green lawns and an air-conditioned auditorium. It is one of the most highly sought wedding venues in Bangalore.

The Golden Palms Resort And Spa

The Golden Palms Resort and Spa is located a significant distance from the hustle and bustle of the city in the heart of Yeshwantpur. Golden Palms provides you with a relaxing and charming venue for your wedding. It is a gorgeous resort that provides you with every amenity and comfort that you can dream of. This resort seamlessly blends together classic and contemporary features to give you an unforgettable wedding. You can decorate the venue with the help of the best wedding decorators in Bangalore. You can have a delightful outdoor wedding here as well.

ITC Gardenia Bangalore

The ITC Gardenia is one of the most renowned reception halls in Bangalore. It is a luxurious and glamorous banquet hall that will always be the top choice for wedding planners in the city. It is located in the heart of the city at No. 1, Residency Road, Bangalore. Whatever may be your wedding theme, the ITC Gardenia will exceed all your expectations. It has highly trained staff who can take care of all your wedding needs. You can decorate the entire venue with the help of the best flower decorators in Bangalore.

The Leela Palace Bangalore

The Leela Palace Bangalore is a household name in the city when it comes to opulent weddings. It is one of the best wedding venues in Bangalore and also boasts a magnificent banquet hall. You can expect to have the most charming classical wedding at the Leela Palace Bangalore.

List of best wedding venues in Bangalore are ITC Windsor Manor, Hotel JW Marriott, Le Meridien Bangalore, MLR Convention Centre JP Nagar, Royal Orchid Resort And Convention Centre, The Ritz-Carlton, Hotel Sheraton Grand, Hotel Vivanta By Taj Yeshwanthpur, The Taj West End Hotel & TempleTree Leisure Bangalore. Now that you know the Best Banquet Halls In Bangalore, you can have your dream wedding.

