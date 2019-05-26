BatchOutput PDF Now Enables Page Auto Rotation

Zevrix Solutions releases BatchOutput PDF 2.2.37, a feature update to company’s PDF printing automation solution for Mac. The software prints PDFs from watched hot folders. Users only need to drop PDFs into hot folders, and the files will be printed automatically using the assigned output settings. The app saves users significant time and effort of printing PDF files manually. The new version restores the ability to auto rotate document pages in accordance with their orientation in PDF file.

Toronto (ON), Canada — Zevrix Solutions announces the release of BatchOutput PDF 2.2.37, a feature update to the company’s PDF printing automation solution for Mac (http://www.zevrix.com/BatchOutputPDF.php). The only consumer-oriented product for automatic PDF printing on the Mac market, the software allows users to process PDF files from watched hot folders.

The new version restores the ability to auto rotate document pages in accordance with their orientation in PDF file regardless of the page orientation selected in the output preset. This option is currently only applies to PDF files where all pages have the same orientation. The ability to auto rotate pages in documents with a mix of portrait and landscape orientations is in works and planned to be added soon. The issue with page auto rotation was caused by a bug introduced in a recent release of macOS.

“This is one of those apps that you never knew you needed until you spend a day using it,” says Glen Saville of eponymous design firm in Hornchurch, UK. “If you handle a large number of PDFs daily this will save you time, without a doubt.”

BatchOutput PDF helps users eliminate countless repetitive tasks of opening PDF files and adjusting print settings manually by bypassing the print dialog. For example, users can create hot folders for color and black-and-white printers, specific paper sizes, duplex modes, various color profiles and other controls. The app offers the following key features:

-Print PDFs automatically from watched hot folders.

-Create hot folders for different print settings.

-Detailed output history.

-Specify password for encrypted PDFs.

-Save time and hassle of printing each PDF manually.

Pricing and Availability:

BatchOutput PDF can be purchased from Zevrix website for US$24.95 (Server version $99.95), as well as from Mac App Store and authorized resellers. The update is free for licensed users of version 2. Trial is also available for download. BatchOutput PDF supports macOS 10.7-10.14.

About Zevrix Solutions

Located in Toronto, Canada, Zevrix Solutions provides productivity solutions for Adobe Creative Suite software, PDF workflows, graphic file diagnostics, file delivery and Microsoft Office on Mac OS. Zevrix is dedicated to help professionals increase their profits through automating everyday tasks, producing error-free documents, saving disk space and cutting production costs. For more information, visit http://www.zevrix.com.