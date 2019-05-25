Triborough GI Gastroenterology provides the best treatment in acid reflux/heartburn/GERD in NY

Acid reflux is also called as gastroesophageal reflux disease or GERD where it is another term for chronic heartburn that occurs when the acid in the stomach backs up into the oesophagus where this causes an aching or burning sensation in the abdomen and the chest. GERD causes chronic discomfort and permanent damage to the oesophagus which leads to a condition called Barrett’s oesophagus that can be a precursor to oesophageal cancer.

There are some mild and infrequent causes of heartburn that can be treated with over-the-counter medications in order to provide relief, but the chronic heartburn that occurs often or wakes you up during the night requires an evaluation by the doctor in order to ensure that there is no indication of a serious medical condition and this also helps protect the oesophagus from damage. A simple treatment of the symptom of heartburn cannot address the underlying cause and it can actually be masking the symptoms which can be a sign of a serious disease.

Chronic heartburn treatment can be done with a lifestyle change like quitting smoking, weight loss, staying away from foods that cause reflux and also other lifestyle changes. But there is a more aggressive treatment required, which includes medication that decreases the stomach acid production and also a surgery that can strength up the LES. There are many patients who can benefit from a diagnostic procedure which is called as endoscopy, where there is a use of thin, lighted tube in order to view the oesophagus and the LES is used to evaluate any form of damage.

In this context, Triborough GI Gastroenterology provides the best acid reflux treatment or chronic heartburn treatment where they have GERD doctor specialists who can treat the disease effectively.

The doctors at the Triborough GI Gastroenterology are GERD Doctor Specialist who performs acid reflux treatment in an effective manner.

