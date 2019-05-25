Mr. Gaurav Malhotra Honoured With Prestigious Young Medical Achievers Award 2015

Recognizing his immense and unparallel contribution to the Indian healthcare sector, Mr. Gaurav Malhotra, a Wharton Business School Alumni who is currently the M.D. and CEO, Bourn Hall Clinic International, has been bestowed upon the prestigious ‘Young Healthcare Achiever Award 2015’. The coveted award was conferred upon Mr. Gaurav Malhotra for his relentless efforts spanning over two decades to transform healthcare at ‘Health Premier League 2015’ organized by Med Achievers, held at the India Habitat Centre. The conference was attended by more than 500 delegates.

The esteemed jury comprising of well respected names from the arena of healthcare, process auditors and policy meticulously judged Mr. Gaurav Malhotra for his dynamic approach, outstanding vision, leadership and significant achievement at different levels of his career. The jury included renowned personalities like PadamshreeDr. A K Grover from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Dr. Shyama Nagarajan from Ernst & Young, Dr. (Prof) S K Sharma from AIIMS, Dr. Lt Gen Ved Chaturvedi, Director General Medical Services (Army), Justice Usha Mehra, Former Delhi High Court judge, Dr. Y P Bhatia, Chairman Indian Healthcare Quality Forum and Dr. Y P Munjal, Chairman, Scientific Committee, Health Premier League 2015. Med Achiever recognized individuals who have exceeded expectations and demonstrated commitment to excellence through innovation and thought leadership in building next generation professionals.

Mr. Gaurav Malhotra, CEO, Bourn Hall Clinic International, India said, “It’s a moment of great pride and honour to have been judged as the ‘Young Achiever’ by the esteemed jury members of Med Achievers. Indeed this mantle puts a greater responsibility of having to live upto the increased expectations.”

This year the award and the panel were larger as compared to last year. There were nominations from very prominent institutions of the country as well as tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

Right from its inception in 2014, the credibility and scale of Med Achiever Awards can be felt and seen by looking at the team of jury and profile of participants. The first award ceremony was celebrated on 1st July 2014 (The Doctors Day) in presence of then Union Health Minister of India Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Union Science and technology minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, Leaders and icon of healthcare industry including Dr. Devi Shetty (Chairman Narayan Healthcare limited), Dr. Naresh Trehan (Chairman, Medanta The Medicity), and many eminent doctors from hospitals like Apollo, Sir Ganga Ram& Max Healthcare.

