Incubator hubs Quantometrica and EDGEof to develop Russian-Japanese startup ecosystem

On May, 24th International startup studio Quantometrica and the global incubation hub of Tokyo EDGEof Inc. signed an agreement on strategic partnership aimed at development of the Russian-Japanese startup ecosystem. The agreement implies joint acceleration and relocation of portfolio startups to the markets of both countries.

Starting from the 24th of May, 2019, Quantometrica and EDGEof Inc., which are developing high-tech businesses in Russia, CIS and Japan, will begin to work together on international startups development. The parties will jointly evaluate perspectives of various startups for Russian, CIS and Japanese markets, provide consulting services, implement acceleration and relocation programs for selected startups and assist in attracting investment into promising areas of business. The partnership between Quantometrica and EDGEof Inc. is expected to contribute to strengthening Russian-Japanese cooperation in field of small and medium-sized businesses. The partnership also implies joint activities in bringing portfolio startups of both companies to the markets of other countries.

Co-founder and CEO of EDGEof Inc., Taisuke Alex Odajima stressed that Quantometrica will be the first strategic partner of EDGEof Inc. in Russia and CIS region. “EDGEof Inc. global affiliate network already includes startup studios in US, France, Austria, South-Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia and Singapore. In addition, since April we are implementing the acceleration program M.E.S.S.I. (Market Entry Startup Support Internship) together with one of the largest Japanese startup conferences Slush Tokyo, in frames of which we help foreign startups to enter the Japanese market. I am very pleased that by signing this agreement with Quantometrica we now discover for ourselves such a big segment of the global market as Russia and CIS”, – said Mr. Odajima.

Quantometrica’s co-founder and partner Konstantin Velikotsky noted that partnership with EDGEof Inc. is a strategically important step for Quantometrica: “One of the main principles of the Quantometrica startup studio is that we develop only those projects that have high potential of scaling to international markets. These are, first of all, SaaS-products and technological solutions in field of IT. In this regard, it is extremely important for us to have promising and reliable partners in foreign markets, and EDGEof Inc. is of course one of them. I am sure that our partnership will be highly effective and will allow us not only develop our own portfolio start-ups but also strengthen the ties of Russia and Japan in field of private entrepreneurship”.

Next Thursday, May, 30, the first presentation of the EdgeOf Inc Tokyo incubator hub to Russian business community will be held in Moscow.