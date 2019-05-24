Sales Squad is proud to announce the opening of new office in Mumbai, India

10th April, 2019: We are excited to announce the official opening of our Mumbai office. It’s a big step for the company to open a second office in a new city and we are optimistic about the new opportunities Mumbai brings in terms of recruitment and new business.

About Sales Squad

Since 2018 Sales Squad has helped multiple NGO to raise the donation for their activities and to recruit new volunteers. These clients include 3 of top NGO’s of India such as SOS Children’s Villages India, Smile Foundation and Concern India Foundation.

We are professional marketing company that provides end to end consumer acquisition services with an expert team of sales professionals who understands prospecting, influence & sales process. Our offering includes digital marketing, designing and branding, fundraising services for NGO and brand creation.

Address of our new office is:

91 SPRINGBOARD, 74/II TECHNO PARK,

OPP GATE NO. 2 SEEPZ,

MIDC, ANDHERI EAST,

MUMBAI, India

Tel: +91 – 9712137505