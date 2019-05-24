New SmartTOP convertible top control for Ferrari 360 and F430 Spider now available

Las Vegas, Nevada – May 24, 2019

The new SmartTOP convertible top control by the company Mods4cars is now available for the Ferrari 360 and F430 Spider. The retrofit module makes it possible to open and close the convertibles top while driving at a speed of up to 40 km/h via One-Touch. All you need to do is tap the convertible tops interior button. The top movement is then carried out automatically.

“Our new module STAFFI1 is a revised version of the predecessor STAXFI1,” explains PR spokesman Sven Tornow. “We have developed new hardware and an improved plug-and-play adapter. In addition, we were able to considerably reduce the price for the SmartTOP convertible top control,” Sven Tornow continues.

The included new plug-and-play adapter ensures a simple connection between vehicle electronics and SmartTOP module. The installation is done by simply plugging together. Plugs used are in OEM quality. Since no wires are cut, a traceless dismantling is possible at any time.

All SmartTOP modules are equipped with a standard USB port. Thereby, the configuration can be easily done on a PC / Mac. In addition, the USB port allows the installation of software updates, which Mods4cars provides free of charge.

Since 2001 the company Mods4cars manufactures their SmartTOP convertible top controls. From Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Maserati, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volkswagen to Volvo. All popular convertible and roadster models are supported.

The comfort control for the Ferrari 360 and F430 Spider is available for 299,00 Euro + tax. SmartTOP convertible top modules are also available for the Ferrari California and the 458/488 Spider.

http://www.mods4cars.com

