Experience grandeur with Anant Raj Group’s latest residential project Anant Raj Estate in Gurugram

Anant Raj Group, the Delhi NCR-based real estate developers have introduced a luxury project Anant Raj Estate at a prime location in Gurugram, one of the premium destination for most of the residents of India.

With its high-end infrastructure and world-class facilities, the residential project truly epitomizes luxury and extravagance. Anant Raj Estate is a true manifestation of its core theme- “Recreating Delhi’s Original Charm” and extends its horizon beyond a regular housing society genre. The project spreads across 160 acres of community living, offering the saleable area in three different styles – The Estate Villas, The Estate Floors, The Estate Plots.

The spacious and comfortable Estate Villas have a plot area of 252, 300, 400 & 500 sq.yds. The Estate Floors are available in 270 & 400 sq.yds. while the Estate Plots are available in 252, 300, 400 & 500 sq.yds.

Spreading out on lush green open spaces of opulence and leisure, the Estate encompasses a master-designed community, which assimilates numerous pockets of development. Beautiful and luxurious residences with their Neo-classical architecture symbolize opulence of the glorious past and charm of the capital city. A well-planned and hassle-free domain includes eclectic characteristics of architectural brilliance and high-tech amenities. Anant Raj Estate is urbanized to deliver an entirely new living experience, which stands beyond comparison.

Mr. Varun Khullar, Vice President, Sales, Anant Raj Estate said, “In the past few years the luxury home landscape in the country has evolved rapidly. Today, people demand not only a high-quality product but also high quality experience. We at Anant Raj Estate are committed to bring the world’s best architecture and services to today’s premium housing market”.