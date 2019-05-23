Stars of Magic are coming to Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – This June 1st, some of the most talented performers of magic, illusion and mentalism will be performing right in Downtown Baltimore.

“There really is not a place like this in the Mid-Atlantic”, claims Poe’s Magic manager Vince Wilson, also a magician. “Sure, you can see people performing the art of magic at different places in the region, but not really a venue where new and exciting talent comes in all the time.”

Poe’s Magic Theater will be in The Lord Baltimore Hotel’s Baltimore Theater – a state of the art multimedia theater with stadium seating for 125 guests. The room is right above the TB Tavern where guests can enjoy mixed drinks and excellent dining before the show. Performances will be every first and third Saturday of the month starting June 1st, 2019. Their first performer? Renown mentalist Alain Nu – The Man Who Knows!

Alain Nu (https://www.themanwhoknows.tv/) performed for inaugural balls for both of President Barack Obama’s inaugurations. In 2005, Nu was the subject of a series of four television specials on TLC entitled The Mysterious World of Alain Nu. From 2008 to 2012, Nu toured with a one-man show entitled Invisible Connections. In 2010, Nu performed the show for six weeks in Las Vegas. From 2000 to 2004, he performed annually in a show titled The Mysterious World of Alain Nu at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“We are phenomenally excited to have Alain Nu opening Poe’s Magic with us”, exclaimed the clearly thrilled Wilson. “His show will make you doubt what is possible and impossible.”

The Lord Baltimore Hotel is a historic landmark in downtown Baltimore. It was built in 1928 and designed in the French Renaissance style. The Lord Baltimore is also famously haunted! Says Vince Wilson, “I am sure you will see the stories of ghosts at the Lord Baltimore incorporated into our shows from time to time. How could you not?”

Poe’s Magic Theater best performers of magic and mystery in the country. “The world actually”, corrected Wilson. “We have already received interest from the international magic community from the UK and Italy so far. I cannot wait until you see the line-up we have planned.”

Poe’s Magic Theater opens June 1st, 2019 at 9:00 pm EST. Ticket $20 and are available at www.poesmagic.com. Vince Wilson can be reached at vince@vincewilsonmagic.com and at 302-404-0074.