Goldmine’s ‘Forward’ wins social media mandate for Bank of Baroda

The agency will continue its services with the newly amalgamated Bank of Baroda for another 3 years

Mumbai, May 22, 2019: Established in 2014, Forward – Goldmine’s digital arm, has once again won the Social Media mandate in a multi-agency pitch and will service Bank of Baroda, India’s second largest public sector bank for another 3 years starting April 2019 across creative, media and ORM-led services.

Forward has launched the bank’s various digital platforms in 2016 and has helped Bank of Baroda connect with a new audience and push its new digital banking products. The agency has also assisted the bank to leverage its partnerships with multiple events across the country.

Commenting on this development, Mr. O K Kaul, General Manager, Marketing, Corporate Communications & WMS of Bank of Baroda said, “We are delighted to extend our association with Goldmine as our social media partner. Thanks to their strategic insights, digital expertise, in-depth knowledge of the category, our visibility online is very strong today. The campaigns they have created and executed have helped us establish a good digital footprint within the banking sector. Being a technologically strong Bank, we particularly appreciate that Forward has deployed QuickMetrix, strong social analytics, and management software that supports all digital activities with relevant data.”

To this, Aastha Singla Co-founder, Forward, Goldmine said, “Servicing Bank of Baroda has always been a learning experience for us. Given the current dynamics, the next three years seem crucial especially with the three-way amalgamation of Bank of Baroda, Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank, making it a financial powerhouse. With a positive outlook, we look forward to the challenges and opportunities that come in the near future.”

From the onset, Forward deployed QuickMetrix (India’s leading Social Media Listening and ORM software) for a strong technology platform to manage the Bank’s online presence across social platforms. QuickMetrix is integrated with the Bank’s internal systems to build a seamless experience for its customers’ service requests originating from social media.

Pleased with this extension, Surendra S. Baliga, Co-founder, QuickMetrix said, “It is a matter of great pride for us that Bank of Baroda has deployed QuickMetrix since 2016 and has chosen to do so for the next three years. We have learned a lot from Bank of Baroda and QuickMetrix will continue to evolve to serve India’s second largest Public Sector Bank.”