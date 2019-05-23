DEFINITION OF ECOMESH AND APPLICATIONS OF ECOMESH.

ECOMESH : Ecomesh concept is based on intermittently and efficiently evaporating water on a large area in front of the heat rejection surface of Mini – Split, Rooftop, Air Cooled Chillers, Condensers and Dry Coolers.

APPLICATIONS OF ECOMESH :

AIR COOLED CHILLERS :

Any make or model or air cooled chillers, whether a new project or retrofit application can be easily converted to a wet system by means of either factory add on or site modification. The efficiency improvement in terms of COP is illustrated in the following graph

UNITARY PRODUCTS :

Unitary products such as Rooftop and Mini Split units rely on dry bulb only. If the unit is converted from dry bulb to wet bulb ambient operation condition by simply adding ECOMESH kit for the condenser, the output of the unit can be increased as much as 40 % multiple units can be controlled from a single controller for a cost effective and easy to set up site installation for both new and retrofit applications.

AIR COOLED CONDENSERS & DRY COOLERS :

Air Cooled Condensers and Dry Coolers can be either Horizontal, Vertical, “V” or “W” configuration and ECONET can be fitted in any type or orientation for both New and retrofit applications. Some condenser manufactures are already offering ECONET as a factory fitted option. Large number of ammonia Air Cooled Condensers using ECOMESH instead of Cooling Towers or Evaporative Condensers have been successfully installed achieving maintenance and legionella free operation. Typically compressor COP improvement is illustrated in graph below.

AIR CONDITIONING APPLICATION :

Large numbers of air conditioning units from almost every make and model around the world have been successfully fitted with ECOMESH kits.

Systems installed so far indicated energy efficiency improvements of up to 45% with a maximum one cooling season pay back.

Even with poor water quality, nozzles and meshes have been operating for more than 4 years without any cleaning requirement.

REFRIGERATION APPLICATION :

Ecomesh has also been successfully applied for large scale air cooled condenser units for both HFC and Ammonia refrigeration operations around the world.

A number of condenser manufacturers have already incorporated ECONET as part of their standard range, and are offering both new and site retrofit kits. Refrigeration electrical loads are one of the main electrical intakes for many Food Processing Processes and Supermarket Refrigeration, so any saving in terms of energy is welcome news for the profitability.

Considering the large number of existing systems. Ecomesh offers a realistic alternative to reduce the electrical energy bills and minimize the impact of any future environment taxation. Data from a typical installation indicates O an air intake cooling of almost 10 C. This reduced condensing pressure resulted in a reduction of as much as 12 % of peak energy consumption. ECONET has also been successfully applied to overcome the old scaled condenser problems as in the case of AshwiniHosptial , Solapur (INDIA) or applied from day one to minimize the energy consumption and improves compressor life as in the case of RISE N SHINE BIOTECH PUNE, (INDIA) and many other installations around the world.

TECHNICAL SUPPORT :

ECOMESH offers full system design support to assist in proper selection and integration into existing or new installations as part of our customer commitment.

