Aster CMI Hospital organizes free mother and child wellness clinic

Bangalore, May 22nd, 2019 – In a bid to address the several non-medical health issues which a mother and her child faces, Aster CMI hospital will be conducting a free mother and child wellness clinic to assist new age mothers in tackling problems like postnatal blues- not feeling happy to be around the baby, anxiety attacks, feeling like crying all the time, feeling depressed and other related issues, child care- child rearing practices, instilling good eating practices, sleep training, behavioural issues in kids, counselling for new mothers and mothers to be.

Aster CMI doctors from specialities like obstetrics, gynaecology, psychiatry and paediatrics, etc. will come under one roof to give answers to these problems. The session is open for all mothers who are seeking solutions for a healthier future for themselves and their children.

Day and date: Thursday, May 23rd, 2019

Timings: 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M.

Venue: 1st Floor Tulip Training Room, Aster CMI Hospital

Address: No. 43/2, New Airport Road, NH 44, Sahakar Nagar, Hebbal, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560092

For enquiry call: 9148532995

Email: mudrika.mishra@asterhospital.com