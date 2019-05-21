Monsieur Job Releases Brand New Video For “Homie (Block Remix)” Feat. Vick D

Following the Recent Announcement That They’ll Be Performing at the ICON Awards in Colombia on Thursday, June 13th – The Group Drops Latest In A String of New Releases and Videos

Having just released a ton of new tracks including “Dulce Soledad”, “Gucci Celine”, “Busque Mal”, “Desechable”, “Fire Fire (Block Remix)”, “Gidi Gidi Gi”, “Tanto Tiempo Sin Verte”, “I Wanna Be Your Dog” (Block Remix) + “Flexin” (Block Remix) and as they get ready to perform the latter two at the upcoming ICON Awards in Colombia on June 13th, Pop/Latino/Underground group Monsieur Job recently released their brand new video for “Homie (Block Remix)” Feat. Vick D via Musik Radio Promotions and Basswalk Latino!

WATCH – Monsieur Job Feat. Vick D “Homie” (Block Remix) Official Video HERE: https://bit.ly/2YwkHq3

With a latin backbeat accompanied by a sample of the guitar riff from the world famous Bob Marley & The Wailer’s single “Could You Be Loved” accompanied by by Jamaican patois and a video packed with smooth dance moves and more – it’s the perfect Summer smash hit from coastal beaches to scorching hot dance floors!

Along with the singles and videos, bandleader Toby Holguin has shifted focus recently adding writing/directing/acting/producing to his resume with TWO upcoming films – his new debut short film, the aforementioned “Gidi Gidi Gi” which he wrote and directed as Iye Teblu, along with Peruvian film “Un Hombre Sin Ley”.

Check out and subscribe to the Basswalk Latino YouTube Page for more Live Show footage, Lyric Videos, and Behind the Scenes footage.

Toby Holguin lives music and gives music life. It was Toby’s vision to create Monsieur Job, a band that will rock you make you move your feet. The band, whose name is derived from “Job” of the bible; a righteous man who is tested by God, enduring many tragedies and hardships while struggling to remain faithful – will make you cry with passion. Formed by Holguin from Cali, Colombia, a beautiful place high in the mountains above the clouds. Toby then asked Charlie Illera from Barranquilla, Colombia, and Leo Jaramillo from Bogota, Colombia to become one musically as Monsieur Job. All of them live and breathe their own style of music combined they are Monsieur Job. Toby, Leo and Charlie spin records as DJs constantly for different pools and venues around the world. Moreover, Toby had the idea to start doing Urban Music besides Chill Out and Electronic Music, which is the vision that created the album “Bass Passi”. They started dropping broken beats with a more festive, shaky, groovy Caribbean Latin flavor turning it into an international exclusive mash up of world talents and a unique blend of genres.

For their debut release, Chow Chow Eyyy Pow Pow, the record has hit the Euro Indie Music Chart at #1 for 9 consecutive weeks as well as progressive singles; “Kick it” Remix feat. Charly Black, “Pica Pica”, Niña Shake Your Body” feat. No Mercy & Vojke Djans and “Chilliando Hangueando” feat. Cholo reaching the #1 position as well, the Digital Radio Tracker Top 10, and Top 200 for Best Albums, #2 for the Billboard Latin Rhythm Albums Chart, and the Billboard Top 10 Heatseekers Albums Chart for their album “Bass Passi”. This album was recorded in Bogota and Miami at Basswalk Studios, Outta Limits Studios in Miami, and Barba Studios in Belgrade and mastered at Sterling Studios, New York.

With the “Homie (Block Remix)” Official Video out now along with yet another video for their single “Busque Mal” COMING SOON and a LIVE performance at the upcoming ICON Awards in Colombia on June 13th – there’s tons more on the way from Monsieur Job!

