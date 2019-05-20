Luvyle Offers up to 65% Discount on Cheap Maxi Dresses and T Shirts Online

Luvyle, an ecommerce store that has recently launched its latest collection of cheap t shirts and maxi dresses, is now offering up to 65% discount on their new arrivals.

Hong Kong, 21st May

Luvyle is one of the fast-growing ecommerce businesses in the US that recently unveiled their latest collection of cheap t shirts online and maxi dresses. The store also started offering massive discounts on their new arrivals. Buyers can now get up to 65% discount on products featured on the store. Apart from the discounts available on products, customers can also avail hot deals and special discounts on bulk purchase.

Buyers of Luvyle can now select from products by neckline, by fabric, by sleeves, by closure and by season. Also, customers can narrow down their search by embellishment, by occasion and by color. The store now offers sizeable discounts on both cheap t shirts and cheap maxi dresses, two most popular casual dresses that are available on the e-store. The owners said that they have announced the discounts keeping in mind the predictable demand during the summer months.

The high street fashion dresses offered by the company are all manufactured in Hong Kong, where Luvyle has its main manufacturing base. The company now manufactures t shirts, shirts, blouses, outerwear products, camis and vests for fashionable women. The store also now offers huge discounts on mini dresses, top, jumpsuits, skirts, jeans and leggings.

Keeping the manufacturing costs low while ensuring top quality of products has been a major challenge for ecommerce enterprises in China, but Luvyle has successfully crossed this hurdle. Due to its physical establishment in Wanchai, Hong Kong, which happens to the nucleus of the Chinese textile manufacturing industry, Luvyle has been able to create and retain a large pool of talented and skilled designers and workers. The company uses the latest equipment for manufacturing the wholesale cheap t shirts and maxi dresses so that production capacity can be increased and bulk requirements can easily be met.

In addition to that, the online store also now ensures fast shipping and seamless return and exchange for all of the products, including cheap maxi dresses purchased through their store. The store also has its dedicated customer support team that takes care of customer queries and grievances.

About the Company

Luvyle is a leading ecommerce store selling cheap cheap t shirts and maxi dresses.

To know more, visit https://www.luvyle.com/