The Chinese Generator Manufactureris Assuring Top Quality Generators

WEIFANG, SHANDONG (APRIL17, 2019)- Located in the “power city” of China, Shandong hengfa power co., LTD. features a considerable collection of generators like diesel generator, petrol, gas generator set, water pump units, etc. The generator manufacturer has an advantage of a convenient location with a feasible transportation network. The main components in the massive collection include 3 KW to 2000 KWcummins, weichai, yuchai, wood, ricardo, Volvo, perkins and more than ten series and hundreds of varieties of generator and water pump unit and fixed power unit, the engine, generator and accessory products. The company has become a premium service for Cummins (Cummins), weichai power, yuchai machine, wood stake, JiChai, Sweden VOLVO (VOLVO), the UK, Rolls-Royce Perkins (Perkins), Germany’s BMW, (MAN), such as Germany Benz (MTU), as well as Stanford (U.S.A), Leroy Somer (Leroy Somer), cavey (Kwise), Faraday (Faraday) generator and other well-known brands designated OEM (manufacturers). The manufacturer has supreme command over volume, weight, fuel consumption and assures high reliability for use in mining, telecommunications, highways etc.

Shandong hengfa power co., LTD. has a well-established clientele within the country and also exports to about 30 countries worldwide. The company has acquired ISO9001:2015 quality management system certification, ISO14001:2015 environmental management system certification, OHSAS 18001:2007 occupational health management system certification, 11315 national lixin unit certification, enterprise self-support right of import and export and has met all bids qualification requirements. Moreover, the generator manufacturer abides by the development trend of the world and embodies the green, low carbon emission, with reasonable design and durability.

About Shandong hengfa power co., LTD.:

Shandong hengfa power co., LTD. is a generator manufacturer that is producing the best quality generators. The idea is to produce top class design while being environmentally friendly.

To read more about Shandong hengfa power co., LTD., visit https://www.hengfha.com/.

