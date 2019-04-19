Anthocyanin Market Share, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2025

“The Anthocyanin Market is anticipated to reach about US$ XX Mn by 2025, and anticipated to expand at a CAGR over seven years of forecast period 2019-2025” owing to a very high demand in the food and beverage industry.

Precision Business Insights (PBI) in its report titled “Anthocyanin Market: Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2013-2018 and Forecast 2019-2025” assesses the market performance over seven years forecast period from 2019 to 2025. The report analyses the market value forecast and provides the strategic insights into the market driving factors, challenges that are hindering the anthocyanin market revenue growth over forecast period.

The anthocyanin market size was accounted for US$ XX Mn in 2018 and anticipated to account for US$ XX Mn by 2025. Anthocyanin have very high usage in the food and beverage industry as a colorant. Apart from its functional properties it also have a wide range of health benefits give it a preference as a crucial ingredient in most food products. The increasing demand for healthy food products is expected to boost the demand for anthocyanin in the near future. However, the stringent government regulations are expected to restrain the growth of the market.

Anthocyanin market segmented on the basis of type, and application.

Food & Beverage Segment Expected to Dominate the Market

Based on application type, anthocyanin market is segmented as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care and others. Anthocyanin has the highest application in Food and beverages as a colorant as it is a natural colorant with a large number of health benefits. However, personal care is expected to be the fastest growing application segment in the forecast period owing to increasing preference for personal care products that are natural.

Read more Insights at https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/anthocyanins-market/

Europe, Accounts for Major Revenue Share for Anthocyanin Market

Precision Business Insights (PBI) anthocyanin market report analyses the market in different regions North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. According to regional analysis, Europe accounts for the highest market share of XX% for anthocyanin in 2017. The market of anthocyanin in most of developed countries has almost reached maturity. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth rate is high demand for high demand for natural colorants in the pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, and personal care sectors. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow exponentially in the forecast period due to its emerging economies such as India, China, and Japan.

New Product Innovations Play Vital Role in Anthocyanin Market

Key players are mainly focused on capacity expansion owing to increasing demand for it as an ingredient in the food and beverage industry. For instance, in June 2016, Naturex signed patent license targeting anthocyanin for enhancing anthocyanin and to expands use of open innovation and differentiates its botanical product portfolio

Download free sample report at https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/request-sample?product_id=23094

Key player’s profiles in the report are Archer Daniels Midlands Co (Illinois, Chicago), Naturex S.A. (Avignon, France), Symrise A.G. (Holzminden, Germany), CHR Hansen A/S (Denmark, Europe), Sensient Technologies Corp (Wisconsin, U.S.), D.D. Williamson and Co. Inc.(Kentucky, U.S.), Kalsec Inc.(Michigan, U.S.), FMC Corporation (Pennsylvania, U.S), Synthite Industries (Kerala, India) and GNT Group (Aschen, Germany) among others

Detailed Segmentation

By Anthocyanin Type

o Peonidin

o Cyanidin

o Delphinidin

o Malvidin

o Others

By Application Type

o Pharmaceutical Products

o Personal Care Products

o Food and Beverage

o Others

Geography

o North America

 U.S.

 Canada

o Europe

 Germany

 UK

 France

 Russia

 Spain

 Italy

 Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

 China

 Japan

 India

 ASEAN

 Rest of Asia Pacific

o Latin America

 Brazil

 Mexico

 Argentina

 Chile

 Rest of Latin America

o Middle East and Africa

 South Africa

 Gulf Corporation Council Countries(GCCC)

 Rest of MEA

