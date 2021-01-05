Newly Upgraded Vishay Power MOSFET is Improved for Automotive Applications

NORTHVALE, New Jersey, USA – New Yorker Electronics has released the new Vishay Siliconix Automotive Grade SQJ152ELP MOSFET, a technically advanced upgrade to the Vishay SQJ858AEP. This 40V, 5.5mΩ TrenchFET® Gen IV in a PowerPAK® SO-8L is an Automotive N-Channel 175°C MOSFET.

Combining upgraded performance figures and robustness, the SQJ152ELP is well-suited to replace the SQJ858AEP in new designs for multiple automotive applications, including solid state relays, high side switches, motor drive controls and other safety and convenience systems. The device’s package construction employs a wire-free design that extends the MOSFET’s drain current capabilities, while reducing its thermal resistance. Compared to the SQJ858AEP, the SQJ152ELP’s continuous drain current rating has increased by 112-percent.

The SQJ152ELP’s typical RDS(ON) – Qg FOM at a VGS of 4.5 V is 61mΩ × nC, which is the lowest among similar products with RDS(ON) of 4.5mΩ to 6.5mΩ. Its 38-percent lower Qg reduces gate driver related power losses and contributes to the class-leading FOM, which, according to Vishay, is five percent lower than the next best product on the market.

In addition to its improved electrical parameters, the PowerPAK SO-8L package offers proven board-level reliability capabilities. Its internal construction and external gullwing leads are engineered for maximum stress relief during extremes of thermal and mechanical stress. The package has passed extended powered temperature cycling and rapid temperature cycling, as well as PCB flexing and vibration tests.

Features & Benefits:

Class-leading RDS(on) – Qg FOM of 61 mΩ × nC at a VGS of 4.5 V

Wire-free construction reduces parasitic inductance

Test-proven, enhanced board-level reliability

Passed power temperature cycling, board dropping, flexing, and vibration tests

RoHS compliant, Halogen free, AEC-Q101 qualified, 100% Rg and UIS tested

Applications:

Automotive Applications:

Relays

High Side Switches

Motor drive controls

Safety & Convenience Systems

As a franchise distributor, New Yorker Electronics supplies Vishay Siliconix power semiconductor products including low-voltage power MOSFETs (metal-oxide semiconductor field-effect transistors), higher-voltage Vishay Siliconix power MOSFETs and Power ICs.

