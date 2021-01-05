New Yorker Electronics Releases Industry’s First 4-Qadrant Silicon PIN Photodiode in SMD Package

NORTHVALE, New Jersey, USA – New Yorker Electronics has announced the introduction of Vishay’s industry first 4-Quadrant Silicon PIN Photodiode in a standard surface-mount package, qualified for automotive applications. Combining high photo sensitivity with low 0.1% electrical segment to segment crosstalk and virtually no tolerance between its segments, the Vishay Semiconductors K857PE enables a variety of sensor and control applications for the automotive, consumer and industrial markets.

This new device combines four monolithic diodes integrated into a single 4.72mm x 4.72mm x 0.8mm top-view, surface-mount package. The defined gap between the K857PE’s four radiant sensitive areas allows for reliable measurement during laser positioning. The opaque package sides eliminate stray light irradiating the photodiodes, resulting in excellent signal to noise ratio while the linear photo response enables small signal detection.

Another important feature is that the current from each of the device’s PIN diodes can be processed individually. This results in low 0.1 % electrical crosstalk and virtually no tolerance between segments.

The Vishay K857PE retains an active area of 1.6 mm2 per quadrant and provides a floor life rating of 168h, in accordance with J-STD-020. It has a wide sensitivity range from 69 nm to 1050nm, a 8.5µA reverse light current and a ± 60° angle of half sensitivity. The device is AEC-Q101 qualified, RoHS-compliant, halogen-free and Vishay Green.

Features & Benefits:

Four monolithic diodes integrated into a single 4.72mm x 4.72mm x 0.8mm top-view, surface-mount package

Active area of 1.6mm 2 per quadrant

per quadrant AEC-Q101 qualified

Low electrical crosstalk

Virtually no tolerance between segments

Wide sensitivity range from 690nm to 1050nm

5µA reverse light current

Daylight blocking filter

±60° angle of half sensitivity

RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green

Floor life of 168 h in accordance with J-STD-020

Applications:

Small signal detection for automotive rain / light sensors

Industrial automation systems

Laser beam alignment

Virtual reality

Vishay Semiconductors includes the former Vishay Telefunken product lines, the former General Semiconductor product lines, the infrared component product lines acquired from Infineon Technologies, and selected product lines acquired from International Rectifier (excluding planar high-voltage MOSFETs). As a franchise distributor for Vishay Semiconductors, New Yorker Electronics supplies its full portfolio of rectifiers, fast-recovery diodes, high-power diodes and thyristors, small-signal diodes, Zener and suppressor diodes, RF transistors, optoelectronics, power modules (a combination of power diodes, thyristors, MOSFETs, and IGBTs), and automotive modules and assemblies.

About New Yorker Electronics

New Yorker Electronics is a certified franchised distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. It is an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified source of passive components, discrete semiconductors, electromechanical devices, Flash & DRAM modules, embedded board solutions, power supplies and connectors, and operates exclusively at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. New Yorker Electronics operates in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards in its everyday procedures to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International).